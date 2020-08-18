Missing Mom of 2 Is Found Dead & Without Her Teeth After Being Brutally Tortured, Say Police

Just one day after 23-year-old Lizbeth Flores was reported missing, police made a shocking discovery. The young mother's body was was found August 11 in Matamoros, Mexico, just a few miles away from her home in Brownsville, Texas. According to KRGV, autopsy results now reveal that Flores had been badly beaten and likely tortured before her death -- a detail that has left her family reeling.
Flores reportedly left her home on August 9 to visit her boyfriend in Matamoros.
At least, this is what her mother, Maria Rubios, told Telemundo, according to the New York Post. But when Flores didn't return home that night as promised, Rubios grew worried. The following day, she filed a missing persons report -- though she never could have guessed the tragedy that awaited her.
In the next 24 hours, an investigation would lead Mexican authorities to Flores' body.
And, based on its condition, it's clear that her final moments were traumatic.
Mexican authorities determined Flores died of blunt force trauma to the head, which they believe was caused by a large rock found at the crime scene, according to KRGV. Her body also was covered in bruises.
But the most disturbing part by far was this detail: Flores was missing all of her teeth when she was found.
It's unclear whether the teeth were taken out postmortem or during an assault, but since authorities noted that there was "evidence of torture," it's very likely they were taken out while she was still alive.
Her mother remains shocked over her daughter's death, and shared her heartbreak with reporters last week.
"Losing a child is like having your heart ripped out," Rubio told Telemundo. "I feel such sadness because of what they did to my daughter. The way they left her… The pain that my daughter went through there, in that moment. That's what hurts."
Particularly heartbreaking is that Flores leaves behind two small children.
"She was young," her mother continued. "She had many things in front of her, and more because she had two children. I want that, what they did to my daughter, everyone that took part in her death, I want them to pay."
No arrests have been reported at this time, but authorities are urging anyone who may have information to come forward. Because her body was found in Mexico, the FBI is involved. For now, Flores' body remains with a medical examiner because the investigation is still open.
