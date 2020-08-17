Parents of 5-Year-Old Shot in the Head Speak Out About Boy's Murder: 'My Baby Didn't Deserve This'

It's now been more than a week since 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant was shot and killed outside his father's North Carolina home. And yet, even as more details continue to emerge about what happened on August 9, the reasons as to why it happened remain a mystery. Police say that a neighbor, 25-year-old Darius Sessoms, walked up to the boy and allegedly shot him in the head as he rode his bike, but they are struggling to piece together a motive. Now, the boy's parents are speaking out, and urging prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Sessoms.
Cannon's father, Austin Hinnant, opened up last week about the harrowing moments after his son was shot.
It happened just as Austin's fiancée stepped inside the home and the children were momentarily left alone.
Austin ran outside after hearing the gunshot but struggled to comprehend what he was seeing. There, on the ground, lay his 5-year-old son -- bloodied and motionless.
None of it made any sense.
"The first thing that went through my mind was maybe he just fell off his bike," Austin told WRAL. "The closer I got to him, the more I realized it was something far more serious."
As the shock of what had happened began to sink in, the father reportedly scooped his son into his arms and cried out in agony.
Just minutes later, police arrived at the home on Archer Road, where witnesses soon gathered at the scene.
Many of them reported hearing the gunshot from inside their homes, while at least one other neighbor said they saw the alleged killing with their own eyes.
"We were eating our dinner and heard a bang," neighbor Charlene Walburn told WSOC. "We knew it was a gunshot. So I told him to call 911, and I ran to the door."
"Our neighbor saw it," she added. "She said the young man just walked up to the little boy who was sitting on his bike, which he does every day."
"My first reaction was he's playing with the kids," added Doris Lybrand, who claims to have seen took place. "For a second, I thought, 'That couldn’t happen.' People don't run across the street and kill kids."
She didn't realize the gun was real until Cannon's father ran outside and picked up his lifeless son.
According to reports, there was no exchange or altercation that proceeded the incident. In fact, there was no warning it was coming.
Sessoms, who lived next door to the Hinnants, is accused of simply walking over, raising a gun to Cannon's head, and shooting him at point-blank range before walking back to his yard.
The senseless tragedy of it has been hard for many to fathom.
"I just don't understand why he did it," Walburn said. "How can you walk up to a little boy, point blank, and put a gun to his head and just shoot him? How could anyone do that?"
That question has been plaguing investigators, as well as Cannon's parents, for more than a week, but one thing they don't have to ask themselves is who they think did it.
Sessoms didn't immediately flee the scene of the crime.
Believe it or not, even as Cannon's father sat cradling his son in his arms, Sessoms could be seen just feet away, pacing in front of his home with the gun reportedly used in the incident still in his hand.
The sight of him filled the grieving father with anger.
"I was looking at him as I was picking up Cannon," Austin said. "I was so full of rage, but I couldn't leave my son's side. I wanted to be with my son."
Soon after, Sessoms hopped in his car and sped off, just as Hinnant's fiancée called the police, but he didn't get far. Within 24 hours, Sessoms was apprehended and formally charged with first-degree murder, a press release from the Wilson County Police stated. He was denied bond.
No one seems more shocked by what happened than Austin Hinnant, who told reporters that he always had a friendly relationship with Sessoms.
"There wasn't anything between me and him, any bad blood whatsoever, for him to have a reason to do this," Austin told WRAL.
In fact, Sessoms had lived next door to Hinnant for more than eight years before the incident, in a trailer home owned by his parents.
Just one night before the shooting, Austin had even invited Sessoms over for dinner after seeing the man sitting in his car looking like "he had a lot on his mind."
"He seemed paranoid that he thought a lot of people were trying to set him up," Austin said. "I don't know what it was about but it looked like he was paranoid."
Still, the pair ate dinner together, shared a beer on the porch, and had what Austin described as a perfectly nice time. Nothing could have signaled the horror that was to come.
"The Lord says to love our neighbor," Austin shared. "I have plenty of food to go around. I just wanted to be nice."
But now, the grieving father wants justice -- and so does Cannon's mother, Bonny Waddell.
"My baby didn't deserve this," Waddell told WRAL last week. "He had the biggest smile, the biggest eyes. We lost a big piece of our family. We all ... He changed all of our lives. He touched everybody he knew."
Waddell is also haunted by the thought of what her two daughters had to witness.
“This man took my girls when he took my baby," she said. "They know he's in a better place," she added, but nevertheless, they've been traumatized.
That's why Waddell said she wants Sessoms to pay for what he did -- with his own life.
"I want death penalty and I'm gonna seek it," she told WRAL.
In a GoFundMe campaign set up in the 5-year-old's memory, the boy is remembered as being a "precious angel" taken far too soon.
In the week since his murder, Cannon's story has swept the country.
And yet, another narrative has also emerged on the internet.
Scroll through Facebook or Twitter, and you might see a lot of posts questioning why the media "isn't talking about" the death of Cannon Hinnant like they are the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, whose senseless killings earlier this year sparked nationwide protests.
The irony, however, is that the media is talking about Cannon's death -- a lot.
In fact, it's become a massive story both locally and nationally in the last seven days. (You can see evidence of that here, here, and here.)
The main difference, however, is that unlike the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, the suspect was apprehended almost immediately (within 24 hours) and charged. It took Minneapolis police four days to arrest Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd, even though there was irrefutable body cam footage available immediately. And to this day, no arrests have been made in the death of Breonna Taylor, an EMT from Louisville, Kentucky, who was killed when police mistakenly entered her home during a no-knock raid.
There is, of course, one other key difference between these cases that some critics have been raising.
Cannon Hinnant was a white boy shot by a black man, whereas Taylor and Floyd were African Americans allegedly killed by white police officers. Apparently, this fact has led many to accuse the media of having an anti-cop agenda -- or, at the very least, a double standard about what kinds of murder cases they choose to report.
But even Cannon's father has expressed disgust over the apparent politicization of his son's murder, as well as the fact that many people are wrongly assuming race played a role in his death.
"This is no racial issue," Austin tod the Wilson Times in response to the many negative comments he's seen swirling online.
"It didn't matter what color, male or female, he just had that love and joy in his heart," Austin said of his son. "He loved everyone."
Waddell herself was forced to respond to comments in a Facebook post on August 14.
"This has absolutely nothing to do with race and do not compare this to Floyd!" the mother wrote. "My sweet Cannon never saw color, he loved everybody, he was innocent, loving, selfless ... this cruel man took him away from us for no reason."
That said, the entire Hinnant family do not want their boy's name, or his story, to be forgotten.
"We are not stopping until the world knows Cannon's name," Austin told the Wilson Times. "We want justice."
