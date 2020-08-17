Parents of 5-Year-Old Shot in the Head Speak Out About Boy's Murder: 'My Baby Didn't Deserve This'

Cannon's father, Austin Hinnant, opened up last week about the harrowing moments after his son was shot.

He told WRAL that his son had been outside at the time, riding bikes with his two sisters who are 7 and 8, and a young cousin.

"They were just playing in the yard like any other day," Austin recalled, adding that earlier that day the family had been to church, and moments before the murder, they had eaten dinner.

The quiet Sunday gave way to mayhem about 5:30 p.m. That's when the father heard a gunshot outside his home in Wilson, North Carolina, which sits about 40 miles east of Raleigh.

