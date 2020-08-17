If Parents Are Expected To Be Teachers This Fall, This Mom Says They Deserve To Be Paid

iStock
Like most moms soldiering their way through the pandemic, Lindsay Powers is caving under the pressure. The freelance writer and mom of two is struggling to keep up with work, child care, and soon, remote-learning for her 6-year-old -- all while cooped up in her California home. And she is far from alone. As Powers aptly points out in a recent essay for Yahoo, the so-called "pandemic mom rage" that many parents -- but especially women -- are experiencing now is an amalgamation of a lot of things. Most of all, however, it's that the country is eking along on the backs of parents, who are suddenly expected to become homeschoolers overnight, even while holding down full-time jobs of their own. And to that, this mom says enough is enough.
-
"It’s time to pay parents to teach our kids this fall," wrote Powers in an op-ed that ran last week.
That's right, pay them -- as in money -- "whether 100 percent remotely, or to facilitate the 'blended learning' models some school districts, such as New York City's, plan to adopt," she continued.
At first read, that's certainly enough to raise an eyebrow or two. But even if it sounds a bit pie-in-the-sky, you may not want to dismiss her argument so quickly.
"Raising children is a full-time job," Powers argued. "And it's long been a duty shouldered as 'invisible labor' by women, whether those are unpaid mothers, or women, often of color, who are paid poverty wages as nannies and daycare providers."
-
Parents are shouldering the burdens of the pandemic in hundreds of ways unseen, and as Powers points out, they will continue to do so come fall.
After all, children are going back to school -- even though nearly 100,000 children tested positive for the coronavirus at the end of July, and despite the fact that the US has just surpassed 170,000 deaths.
For some parents, that means remote learning, which essentially means one parent (usually moms) will have to be the default homeschooler. This, as we saw back in the spring, takes time and effort, and it does not always go so smoothly when multiple kids are involved.
-
-
Other families may find themselves in a hybrid learning model, if their school decides to go back part remote, part in-person.
If that's the case, how are working parents supposed to manage child care and homeschooling if they're expected back at work themselves?
There are other considerations if kids go back to school full time. As Powers asked in her op-ed, what happens if a child gets the coronavirus? Is a parent expected to take off time from work? Ask for leave time? Or what if their child has to self-quarantine because someone else in their class has the coronavirus?
For all parents, but especially working parents, these potential hiccups could cause very real logistical nightmares.
-
It's no wonder then why many parents made the tough decision to cut back on work in the coming year, just to be able to make it work more smoothly.
And by parents, we mean mostly moms.
According to a study in July, the pandemic disproportionately affected working moms more than dads: Moms were found to have cut back their work hours four to five times more than dads. The ripple effects that could have on women in the workforce moving forward is ... well, not so good. It's why some experts have questioned whether the pandemic will set back an entire generation of women, causing the gender pay gap to worsen basically overnight.
-
-
This is where Powers' proposition comes into play.
"There's no one-size-fits-all solution for any family here," she wrote, "but paying parents can provide families with more choices."
It could also keep more kids at home, which could greatly reduce COVID-19's chance of spreading.
"Parents can then treat caring for kids as the actual job it is," she continued. "It may reduce the inequality that experts are worried about as well-off parents form education 'pods,' which have been called 'the new form of school segregation.' And keeping people who might be infected with COVID-19 at home can save more lives."
-
Of course, even Powers knows that a plan like this wouldn't be perfect (though really, what pandemic plans have been?).
Still, she stands by it.
"I don't see why parents and teachers can’t be partners," she wrote. "Virtual teachers on the computer, parents at home helping to facilitate learning and keeping the coronavirus from spreading."
-
-
It may also surprise you to know that this isn't exactly a new idea, and Powers isn't the first to have pitched it.
In July, Shayla R. Griffin, who has a doctorate in social work and wrote Those Kids, Our Schools & Race Dialogues, laid out a similar proposal in an essay for Medium.
She wrote:
"If we are asking parents to stop working, work less, work differently, and sacrifice their own careers and dreams (hopefully temporarily) so that they can raise and educate the children we all rely on for the future of our country and planet, our nation should pay them. Parents will still need to feed their families, pay their rent and mortgage, meet their material needs, and maybe even buy a few things to keep the economy afloat. This idea is one that should appeal to both the progressives among us as well as conservatives who care about 'family values.' After all, what is more important in this time of crisis than taking care of our children?"
-
It's a concept that's steadily gaining support online -- at least, according to several think pieces.
But when Powers' article was shared, it seems that a lot of commenters ... well, missed the point.
"Pay parents for taking care of their own kids?" wrote one person. "Don't have kids if you don't want to take care of them."
"Next ... parents get scholarships for getting their kids to Harvard," wrote someone else. "So much hard work, right?"
"No. Dont have kids if you cant raise them," added another.
Some Facebook users did agree, however, and thought that the burden parents are under now, as it impacts their incomes, careers, and (let's be honest) their sanity, could be eased by more government assistance.
"[Parents] should get a child tax credit for educating at home," wrote one person.
To be fair, the concept does seem like a bit of a pipe dream, considering that Congress can't even agree on the next round of much-needed stimulus bills it's been arguing over. That said, it looks like there are going to be some pretty inarguable fallouts from this pandemic when it comes to working parents and moms -- and one day we're going to have to answer to them.
Share this Story