If Parents Are Expected To Be Teachers This Fall, This Mom Says They Deserve To Be Paid

"It’s time to pay parents to teach our kids this fall," wrote Powers in an op-ed that ran last week.

That's right, pay them -- as in money -- "whether 100 percent remotely, or to facilitate the 'blended learning' models some school districts, such as New York City's, plan to adopt," she continued.



At first read, that's certainly enough to raise an eyebrow or two. But even if it sounds a bit pie-in-the-sky, you may not want to dismiss her argument so quickly.

"Raising children is a full-time job," Powers argued. "And it's long been a duty shouldered as 'invisible labor' by women, whether those are unpaid mothers, or women, often of color, who are paid poverty wages as nannies and daycare providers."

