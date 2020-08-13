Pregnant Disney Worker Killed & Preemie Clings to Life After Suspected DUI Driver Rams into Her

Yesenia Lisette Aguilar was just weeks away from giving birth when her life was abruptly cut short. According to reports, the 23-year-old mom-to-be was out for a walk with her husband Tuesday when an SUV suddenly jumped the curb and struck her. The Anaheim, California, mother was rushed to a nearby hospital but ultimately could not be saved. Her premature baby is still fighting for her life, and her family is praying for a miracle.
At the time of her death, Aguilar was 35 weeks pregnant with her first child -- a girl.
The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, when a Jeep driven by 40-year-old Courtney Pandolfi reportedly veered off the road and onto the sidewalk. Aguilar's husband, James, narrowly escaped the Jeep's path, but the expecting mom was hit and badly injured, according to KTLA.
Moments later, she was taken to the University of California, Irvine Medical Center, but doctors could do little to save her. Aguilar was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the medical center.
Her baby, however, is alive.
Adalyn Rose was born during an emergency C-section at the medical center, and was last listed in critical condition, KTLA reported. She is being cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit as Aguilar's family struggles to come to terms with their shocking loss.
What makes Aguilar's death all the more painful is that it wasn't the result of a simple miscalculation.
Police believe Pandolfi was under the influence at the time of the crash, which led her to lose control of the vehicle. In fact, Pandolfi has two prior charges of DUI, or driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The 40-year-old was rushed to the same hospital as Aguilar but only treated for minor injuries before being released. When she was, Pandolfi was arrested and taken to Orange County Jail on suspicion of murder, DUI drugs causing bodily injury, and driving on a suspended license, according to police.
According to a news release, Pandolfi's bail has been set at $1 million.
At the time of her death, Aguilar worked at Disneyland.
Earlier this week, a spokesperson for Disneyland Resort spoke to People on behalf of the park.
"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our cast member Yesenia Aguilar and we offer our deepest condolences to her family, friends and loved ones," the spokesperson said. The company has also reportedly reached out to Aguilar's husband, James, to offer support.
Aguilar is being remembered by her family as a loving daughter, sister, and friend.
"Yesenia was taken from our hands too soon," a GoFundMe page read. "We have lost her in the most tragic way ... She was expecting a beautiful baby girl who has been born prematurely and fighting for her life. We ask you keep Adalyn Rose (Yesenia's daughter) and her family in your prayers."
The family set up the page to help cover Aguilar's funeral costs, as well as unforeseen expenses that Adalyn may need for her stay in the NICU. To date, it's raised more than $100,000.
In the meantime, an investigation into her death remains ongoing. The Anaheim Police Department has urged anyone with information about the case to call (714) 765-1474.
