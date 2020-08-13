Pregnant Disney Worker Killed & Preemie Clings to Life After Suspected DUI Driver Rams into Her

What makes Aguilar's death all the more painful is that it wasn't the result of a simple miscalculation.

Police believe Pandolfi was under the influence at the time of the crash, which led her to lose control of the vehicle. In fact, Pandolfi has two prior charges of DUI, or driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The 40-year-old was rushed to the same hospital as Aguilar but only treated for minor injuries before being released. When she was, Pandolfi was arrested and taken to Orange County Jail on suspicion of murder, DUI drugs causing bodily injury, and driving on a suspended license, according to police.

According to a news release, Pandolfi's bail has been set at $1 million.