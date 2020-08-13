5-Year-Old Shot at Point-Blank Range While Playing With His Sisters & Neighbor Is Charged

A candlelight vigil will be held Friday night for Cannon Hinnant of Wilson, North Carolina, after the 5-year-old was allegedly shot and killed by his neighbor. Twenty-five-year-old Darius Nathaniel Sessoms was arrested Monday after police say he fired a gun point-blank at the young boy's head.
Police responded Sunday to reports of a shooting.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Archers Road, WSOC reported. Wilson police officers arrived at the mobile home park and found Cannon injured from a gunshot wound.
Cannon had been riding his bike outside his father's house when Sessoms went up to him.
People reported that police claim Sessoms left his home, walked up to Cannon, pointed the gun at his head, and then pulled the trigger.
"We were eating our dinner and heard a bang," neighbor Charlene Walburn told WSOC. "We knew it was a gunshot. So I told him to call 911, and I ran to the door," she said.
"Our neighbor saw it. She said the young man just walked up to the little boy who was sitting on his bike, which he does every day," she continued. "I just don't understand why he did it. How can you walk up to a little boy, point blank, and put a gun to his head and just shoot him? How could anyone do that?"
Another neighbor, Doris Lybrand, saw the shooting and described what that moment was like.
"My first reaction was he's playing with the kids," she told the news station. "For a second, I thought, 'That couldn’t happen.' People don't run across the street and kill kids."
Lybrand admitted that she didn't know the gun was real until she saw Cannon's father's reaction to what happened -- then she realized Sessoms was definitely not "playing."
She went into her home, locked the door, and called 911.
"You don't expect to see somebody shoot someone," she said.
Officers rushed Cannon to Wilson Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Cannon's mother, Bonny Waddell, told the news station that his two sisters, 7 and 8 years old, saw their brother get shot.
Walburn shared a memory of Cannon with WSOC, saying that "[Cannon] would come over, him and my husband would always talk back and forth and he would ask my husband to put air in his tire. If he saw me on the porch with a popsicle, he would always come over and ask me if he could have a popsicle."
Sessoms allegedly drove away in a 2019 Toyota Corolla after firing the shot.
The U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Task Force found him Monday inside a home in Goldsboro and arrested him on charges of first-degree murder, People stated. He is being held without bond, and it's not clear if he has entered a plea or obtained a lawyer.
Police have not released a motive in the case, but according to WSOC, they believe it's not a random event. A neighbor told police that "Sessoms had eaten dinner with Cannon's father the night before the shooting," People reported.
Cannon's funeral was expected to take place Thursday night at Shingleton Funeral Home.
A candle light vigil will be held the next day at 8 p.m. at the steps of the Wilson County Courthouse.
A GoFundMe page created by a family member has since raised more than $160,000 for Cannon's funeral and describes him as a "precious angel."
"He was merely doing what he would do any other day and that's playing with his sisters, riding his bike, doing what kids do and all of the innocence that comes with being a child," wrote the page's creator, Gwen Hinnant. "This family has faced unimaginable pain because of this senseless act of violence."
In a second GoFundMe page that his dad's cousin created, she wrote:
"A beautiful 5-year-old baby boy riding his bicycle was shot by his neighbor point blank ... One minute he is enjoying his life, the next it all ends because he rode into his neighbors yard...5-years-old guys!"
His mother told the Wilson Times that Cannon was supposed to start kindergarten on Monday and he'd just learned to write his first name.
"He was just a loving kid," Waddell said. "He had the biggest heart. It's devastating. No one should ever have to bury their child. No mother should have to go through this."
