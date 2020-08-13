5-Year-Old Shot at Point-Blank Range While Playing With His Sisters & Neighbor Is Charged

Cannon had been riding his bike outside his father's house when Sessoms went up to him.

People reported that police claim Sessoms left his home, walked up to Cannon, pointed the gun at his head, and then pulled the trigger.

"We were eating our dinner and heard a bang," neighbor Charlene Walburn told WSOC. "We knew it was a gunshot. So I told him to call 911, and I ran to the door," she said.



"Our neighbor saw it. She said the young man just walked up to the little boy who was sitting on his bike, which he does every day," she continued. "I just don't understand why he did it. How can you walk up to a little boy, point blank, and put a gun to his head and just shoot him? How could anyone do that?"

