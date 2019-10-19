Politics Aside, Kamala 'Momala' Harris' VP Shot Matters for Little Girls of Color & Their Moms

Kamala Harris/Instagram
Unless you've been living under a rock for the last few days (and honestly, who could blame you?), you'd be hard-pressed to miss the news that Joe Biden tapped Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) as his running mate. The announcement was nearly five months in the making, as the former vice president first shared back in mid-March that he'd be selecting a woman to run beside him. In that time, Harris' name was floated among a long list of others, though she was widely considered to be the favorite. And yet, when the news broke Tuesday, it still seemed to hit social media like a tidal wave.
All at once, Kamala supporters did a happy dance that could be felt throughout the country.
"Yay, Kamala!!!" tweeted one woman. "She has the right stuff for this moment, a combination of heart, brains, and bad-a--ery."
"There are fireworks going off in my Miami neighborhood right now," tweeted Republican political commenter Anna Navarro-Cardenas. "I'm sure it's somebody celebrating @joebiden/@KamalaHarris making history. I'm so happy. I love her story, her grit, her tenacity and the way she makes liars squirm under questioning. I <3 me some Kamala. Yes!"
Heck, even people who weren't on the Kamala train during the primary were happy with this news.
"I wasn't a Kamala fan in the beginning when she was running but she has redeemed herself when I learned more about her," one person tweeted. "There is no perfect politician and you won't get everything on your wish list."
Most of all, though, people couldn't get over just how many glass ceilings the Biden-Harris ticket could potentially shatter.
"Fantastic news -- a ray of hope for #WOC in politics everywhere," tweeted one person.
"First Black. First Asian. First WOC to be nominated VP. About d--n time," tweeted another.
Yep -- it certainly is.
No matter which side of the aisle you're on, you can't deny that Harris has a pretty incredible story.
She was born in 1964 in Oakland, California, to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, who had both immigrated to America to study years earlier. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was a breast cancer researcher, and her father, Donald J. Harris, would become a professor of economics at Stanford University. Though they later welcomed a second daughter, Maya, the couple eventually divorced when Kamala was 7.
As a biracial child of the sixties, Harris saw the efforts of the civil rights movement play out in her own life.