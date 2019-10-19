Politics Aside, Kamala 'Momala' Harris' VP Shot Matters for Little Girls of Color & Their Moms

All at once, Kamala supporters did a happy dance that could be felt throughout the country.

"Yay, Kamala!!!" tweeted one woman. "She has the right stuff for this moment, a combination of heart, brains, and bad-a--ery."



"There are fireworks going off in my Miami neighborhood right now," tweeted Republican political commenter Anna Navarro-Cardenas. "I'm sure it's somebody celebrating @joebiden/@KamalaHarris making history. I'm so happy. I love her story, her grit, her tenacity and the way she makes liars squirm under questioning. I <3 me some Kamala. Yes!"

Heck, even people who weren't on the Kamala train during the primary were happy with this news.

"I wasn't a Kamala fan in the beginning when she was running but she has redeemed herself when I learned more about her," one person tweeted. "There is no perfect politician and you won't get everything on your wish list."

