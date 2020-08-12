Dad Kills Terminally Ill 11-Year-Old Before Her Leg Amputation in Heartbreaking Murder-Suicide

An 11-year-old girl from Florida was allegedly shot dead by her father while her health was deteriorating. Angela Ng had terminal cancer in her femur and her father, Kenbian Ng, decided to end her suffering and fatally shot his daughter before turning the gun on himself, according to police.
Angela's mother was making breakfast in the kitchen on August 10 when she heard a gun go off in her home.
"The mother heard what she believed to be gunshots coming from one of the other rooms," Davie police Lt. Mark Leone told People. "She went in there and was understandably hysterical and called the police."
Angela and her father were dead in the bedroom.
"I heard the mother come right through my yard ... She screamed," neighbor Charleen Wells told Local 10.
Angela died at the scene, while her father died later at the hospital People states. Leone confirmed that the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide to the Daily Mail.
Angela was in the process of undergoing chemotherapy for cancer in her femur.
And the cancer in her leg meant that it would soon have to be amputated, the Sun Sentinel states. Her surgery was scheduled for August 28.
"It was a devastating terminal illness," Leone told the paper. "She was not going to get any better. ... It is such a tragic situation, a terrible situation."
"It is devastating," he continued. "It's a lose-lose situation."
A family member spoke to the paper recalled a recent phone call with the father was heartbreaking.
Miriam Casanova, a relative, said that during the phone call Kenbian could barely speak through his tears.
"He couldn't talk," Casanova said. "He just cried."
Some believe that Kenbian's actions might have been the result of caregiver burnout.
Scott Eliason, a psychologist at the Idaho Department of Corrections told the Sun Sentinel that in a murder-suicide case like this, caregivers often wear themselves out.
"Sometimes you get what's called caregiver burnout where you have a caregiver taking care of a terminally ill person and that stress leads to some kind of depression," he explained. "They're worried about abandoning the person, so that's where the murder comes in."
The case is still under investigation.
Neighbors Thelma and George Napolitano told WSVN that they lived across the street from the family and came to love all of them -- especially Angela.
"I used to give her all my books, so I saw her since she was a baby," Thelma told the news station.
But the neighbor lamented that Angela lost her life all too soon.
"You know, to lose your husband and your child, terrible," she said.
