Mom Is Shot & Killed While 10-Year-Old Is on Video Call During First Day of Virtual Learning

Rosado-Morales' daughter was with her classmates in an online class at the time of the incident.

One of the stray bullets even struck the girl's computer, causing the screen to go blank.

"The teacher's statement is that she heard a commotion, knew it was some kind of confrontation, muted it and then watched the 10-year-old put her hands up to her ears," Snyder explained.

"We think most of the children in the home saw it," he added to NBC 5.



One of the mom's family members confirmed to the news station that the 10-year-old has Down syndrome.



NBC 5 spoke with Rosado-Morales' fiancé, who asked not to be identified, and he told them that she'd been keeping all of her children home because of the pandemic. He said he was on the phone with her when the shooting happened, and he could hear the kids yelling that their mother had been shot.

He explained that after Rosado-Morales was shot, she barricaded herself inside the closet to keep herself safe and to prevent her children from seeing her.