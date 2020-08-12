Mom Is Shot & Killed While 10-Year-Old Is on Video Call During First Day of Virtual Learning

A 10-year-old girl from Indiantown, Florida, and her classmates who were online for their first day of homeschooling got more than they bargained for when the girl's mother was murdered in their home. As the unnamed girl was on a video session with her teacher and classmates, her mother, 32-year-old Maribel Rosado-Morales, was allegedly shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend, 27-year-old Donald J. Williams.
Police said Rosado-Morales was home when Williams came to her house at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said in a statement given to reporters that "there was some type of argument," according to CBS 12.
"He went in and confronted her with something to do with a video," Snyder noted.
It was then that Williams reportedly pulled out a gun and started to shoot at Rosado-Morales.
"He says she actually started to smile at him and he became enraged and shot her," Synder explained.
Williams allegedly fired multiple shots at his ex-girlfriend in front of six children: her four children and two young cousins who lived across the street. The mom was hit and later air-lifted to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, where she died.
Rosado-Morales' daughter was with her classmates in an online class at the time of the incident.
One of the stray bullets even struck the girl's computer, causing the screen to go blank.
"The teacher's statement is that she heard a commotion, knew it was some kind of confrontation, muted it and then watched the 10-year-old put her hands up to her ears," Snyder explained.
"We think most of the children in the home saw it," he added to NBC 5.
One of the mom's family members confirmed to the news station that the 10-year-old has Down syndrome.
NBC 5 spoke with Rosado-Morales' fiancé, who asked not to be identified, and he told them that she'd been keeping all of her children home because of the pandemic. He said he was on the phone with her when the shooting happened, and he could hear the kids yelling that their mother had been shot.
He explained that after Rosado-Morales was shot, she barricaded herself inside the closet to keep herself safe and to prevent her children from seeing her.
Williams left the scene riding a bicycle.
He ultimately boarded a Martin County Public Transit bus and asked the driver to take him to Stuart, Florida. The bus driver grew suspicious and called 911.
About 40 minutes later, police arrested Williams on suspicion of killing Rosado-Morales, Buzzfeed News reported. Police were able to retrieve the gun believed to be used in the shooting at that time as well. The gun was allegedly reported stolen from a car in 2015.
At the time of the shooting, the couple had been estranged for more than a year.
They also had a history of domestic violence.
Neighbor Linda Morris spoke to CBS 12 and called the incident horrible.
"It's absolutely horrible that someone would be found dead like this, a shooting especially in Indiantown, it's usually quiet here," she said.
"She was a very friendly, loving, kind person. It's just sad to see that situation happen," neighbor Jeremy Carroll added. "I think it's sad, especially the neighborhood. I knew the woman. She was a very nice girl, gave my kids clothes and stuff like that."
Snyder says Williams later fully confessed to the crime.
He will face a charge of first-degree murder, armed burglary, and armed home invasion, among other charges, NBC 5 reported.
Snyder told CBS 12 that officials with the Florida Department of Children and Families are still deciding who will care for the mom's four children, who range in age from 10 to 17.
"I've learned through decades of doing this that when you think you've seen everything, you haven't," Snyder said, according to Buzzfeed News. "I know that people hearing about this, reading about this, are going to be horrified by this."
