Body of Kidnapped Texas Mom of 3 Is Found & Her Ex-Husband Is Arrested

The search for a missing Texas mother ended in tragedy over the weekend after the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office confirmed she was found slain. Witnesses saw Melissa Banda, 37, a mother of three, being abducted Thursday. In the hours that followed, investigators did all they could to track her down and bring her back alive, but it was sadly too late. The mother's "lifeless body" was found on Friday evening, and her ex-husband, Richard Ford, 40, is being charged with her kidnapping.
Banda was last seen alive on Thursday afternoon, when witnesses told police a man believed to be her former husband forced her inside an SUV.
It happened just before 4 p.m. in the 7100 block of North Seventh Street in McAllen, Texas, according to the Brownsville Herald. Ford is accused of grabbing Banda and shoving her inside a white Dodge SUV before speeding off. The vehicle, which authorities say was a rental, was found at 9:32 that night by a beach on South Padre Island.
Inside the SUV, investigators found Ford -- but Banda was mysteriously missing.
The Texas father was promptly arrested and taken into custody by Cameron County officers for outstanding warrants and on suspicion of kidnapping. But the mystery of what happened to Banda only deepened as the hours ticked by.
By the following evening, a search led investigators to a quiet rural road in the city of Donna.
There, amongst the brush on the side of the road, authorities found Banda's body.
The discovery of her remains was confirmed Saturday morning by Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, who tweeted that her "lifeless body" was found about 11:33 p.m. Friday.
Details of how exactly Banda was killed have not yet been released, but one suspect has remained from the start. On Saturday morning, Ford was officially charged with aggravated kidnapping, and he faces a capital murder investigation into her death, Fox News reported.
Ford has a history of violence, according to multiple reports, and it goes back pretty far.
A 1998 criminal complaint unearthed by The Monitor stated that Ford was charged with assault after allegedly striking a victim with his hand on November 11, 1997. It also shows that Ford pleaded guilty to the charge and received a sentence of 15 days in jail and a $300 fine. In addition, he was placed on community supervision for 180 days.
The Monitor also reported that in 2002, Ford pleaded guilty to attempting to commit murder in connection to an April 2001 incident. He was sentenced to eight years deferred probation with 240 hours of community service, according to court records.
Earlier this year, Ford was once again in trouble with the law when he was arrested in February on charges of assaulting a family member.
At the time of her death, Banda had filed a restraining order against her ex -- one which he violated at least once, records show.
"The victim reported 'her ex-husband, Richard Ford ... called her ... [that] morning ... when answering the call Richard stayed quiet on the line," stated a document provided to KRGV of the June 30 incident. "There is currently a protection order which prohibits him from making any contact with her."
Banda, who is remembered as a loving and devoted mother, leaves behind three children.
"Melissa Banda was a young, beautiful, smart and kind woman," read a GoFundMe page created in her memory. "She was the mother of three children (ages 6, 10 and 12) who meant the world to her! She coached her daughters' soccer team, worked full time, and was always willing to help out those less fortunate."
Meanwhile, Banda's family remains shattered over the sudden loss.
"Sister you were my everything," Banda's sister Cindy wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday. "God always takes the GOOD Angels n I'm grateful for the time he gave me with you. I love you so much but I know you will be watching over us. You were the best sister anyone could ask for."
In fact, it's Banda's sister Cindy who has reportedly taken custody of the children, who she plans to raise herself.
The GoFundMe page is accepting donations to help with both "the financial support and mental support" of the children, as they grapple with the death of their mother and their father's alleged role in the crime.
"This is how I see you watching over us," read the caption of one of Cindy Banda's recent posts. In the photo, Melissa Banda can be seen standing ankle deep in the ocean water, as her sister and three children play in the waves.
"I love you with all my heart," the post continued. "Thank you for giving me the strength this far."
