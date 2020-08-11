Body of Kidnapped Texas Mom of 3 Is Found & Her Ex-Husband Is Arrested

By the following evening, a search led investigators to a quiet rural road in the city of Donna.

There, amongst the brush on the side of the road, authorities found Banda's body.

The discovery of her remains was confirmed Saturday morning by Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra, who tweeted that her "lifeless body" was found about 11:33 p.m. Friday.

Details of how exactly Banda was killed have not yet been released, but one suspect has remained from the start. On Saturday morning, Ford was officially charged with aggravated kidnapping, and he faces a capital murder investigation into her death, Fox News reported.