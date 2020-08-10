Grieving Parents Sue the Hospital They Claim 'Lost' Their 3-Day-Old Baby's Remains

peterspiro/iStock
Two parents in Tampa, Florida, have started a legal battle against the hospital where their newborn son was born -- and died. Kathryn and Travis Wilson claim that St. Joseph’s Hospital lost track of their son Jacob's body after the boy had an untimely death three days after he was born on February 25.
Jacob's cause of death was not divulged in the lawsuit, but what is known is that after he died, the hospital made arrangements for his body.
Hospital personnel hired Metro Mortuary Transport Inc. to take Jacob's body to the Orlando Regional Medical Center for an autopsy, the Tampa Bay Times reported. The company returned Jacob's body to the hospital in blankets and a body bag.
On March 5, the hospital reportedly called Kathryn to tell her she could make arrangements for Jacob's funeral.
Together, the couple went to Serenity Meadows funeral home on March 6 and claimed they gave the hospital the details of their arrangements that same day. On March 11, they got a call that no parent wants to receive -- Jacob's remains were missing. They haven't been able to locate them since.
The Wilsons' lawsuit claims that they've experienced mental and psychological trauma.
That trauma has manifested itself "as physical pain, anguish and loss of the capacity to enjoy life," the lawsuit stated.
The lawsuit also claimed that St. Joseph's actions are "outrageous as to go beyond all bounds of decency as it is regarded odious and utterly intolerable in a civilized community," according to the Tampa Bay Times.
The Wilsons are hoping for more than $30,000 in damages.
They cite "negligence and reckless infliction of emotional distress" in the legal papers that were filed June 9 in Hillsborough County. The Wilsons' lawyer, Douglas K. Burnetti, refused to talk about the case because he is in private discussions with the hospital's lawyer.
Meanwhile, the hospital has released a statement of its own about the incident.
BayCare Health System, which owns St. Joseph's, told the newspaper that the hospital has "investigated all avenues and fully cooperated in all search efforts."
"Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the Wilsons for the loss of their child," the statement continued. "We also deeply regret not being able to account for the remains. St. Joseph's leadership and all personnel in our morgues are committed that this unforeseen situation will not happen again."
