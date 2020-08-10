Dad Who Feared Baby Was in Danger Before Her Death Says No One Listened When He Asked for Help

A father in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, is wondering where things went horribly awry after his 9-month-old daughter ended up dead. Anthony Rosales was worried about his daughter Gianna Rosales for weeks before her suspicious death, but says that "nobody listened" before his daughter passed away.
Rosales discovered that something was wrong with Gianna early in the morning of August 3.
It was about 6 a.m. when his mother told him that Gianna was in trouble. Denver7 reported that Rosales rushed over to Denver Health Medical Center, but his daughter was unresponsive. It was the first time he'd seen Gianna in two weeks.
The grieving father told Denver7 that he had contacted multiple agencies over the last few weeks because he feared for her safety but it didn't keep his baby girl from danger. "They failed me," he said.
Rosales alleges that Gianna's mother, Jolene LaCrue, had been keeping their daughter from him.
When Rosales got to the hospital, things were looking bleak.
"They (doctors) told me she was unresponsive and then went into cardiac arrest," he told the news station.
On August 4, the parents decided to take their daughter off of life support.
"'I love you, momma's girl,' I kept saying and kissing her forehead," the dad recalled of the moments before Gianna's death.
"Found out that she coughed up blood and that she was bleeding through her nose. I held her for the last time before we put her on the bed and then took her off life support," Rosales told Fox31.
Rosales and LaCrue had a verbal agreement for a split custody arrangement.
On the morning that Gianna went to the hospital, LaCrue told Rosales that their daughter woke up coughing blood, but later in a text message, she changed the story completely.
"She said, 'My daughter is gone because of me. I should have been with her and I wasn't,'" the dad recounted from the text she'd sent. "I trusted people and I don't know happened."
It's not clear what happened while Gianna was in her mother's care, but the Denver Police Department is investigating the death as a homicide.
On Friday, a representative of the Denver Medical Examiner's Office shared that the manner and official cause of death were still pending. Meanwhile, the Colorado Department of Human Services has also launched an investigation into the death of a child that fits Gianna's description. So far no charges have been filed in Gianna's case.
This isn't the first time that Rosales was concerned for Gianna's safety.
Back on July 18, the Wheat Ridge Police Department was called on Rosales and LaCrue after the two had been arguing. LaCrue was reportedly blaming Rosales for a bruise she found on Gianna, but he shot back that his mother noticed the bruise on the infant while giving her a bath after LaCrue dropped her off.
At the time, the responding officer decided there was no probable cause to charge either party with child abuse because of their conflicting accounts of events. An officer also conducted a welfare check on Rosales' apartment and saw there were no safety concerns.
The last time Rosales saw his daughter alive was July 19.
But even then, he was worried. Rosales filed two police reports, which was confirmed by the Lakewood Police Department. Spokesman John Romero told Denver7 on August 6 that police filed one welfare report for child abuse on July 24 and a complaint for a custody dispute on July 27.
Police also performed four welfare checks on Gianna while in LaCrue's custody, but each time she wasn't home so they spoke with Gianna's grandparents instead.
Rosales also reached out to the Denver Police Department and the Jefferson County Human Services Department during this time. By the time the caseworker paid a visit to Rosales on August 3, Gianna was already unresponsive in the hospital.
The same caseworker told Rosales on August 4 that she had the day off and encouraged him to call the child abuse hotline instead.
It was just another example of alleged inaction that leaves the grieving father stumped and angry. Rosales feels like the system failed both him and his daughter.
"I am just mad. I feel like if a lot more people were to listen to me, then we would be OK. But no one was listening," Rosales said.
A GoFundMe page was created to help raise money for Gianna's funeral expenses and has since raised more than $3,700.
"[Gianna] was kept from [Rosales] by his mother and new boyfriend who are currently being investigated as to how she died," page creator Bobbie Fuller wrote. "We are deeply saddened by these events and are seeking justice for our sweet angel Gigi."
Rosales told Fox 31 that he's still unclear about what happened to his daughter.
"I haven't been told what happened. I haven't really been informed about it and it just blows my mind," he said. "It irritates me because nobody listened."
The dad said that his daughter was "the missing puzzle piece, that's how I put it. I didn't know where my life was or where it was going and she came and just showed me," he explained.
Now he's scrambling to figure out what happened to Gianna before she died.
"I heard she crawled. I didn't see that. I still don't know why my daughter is gone. I'm still left in the dark as I see it," Rosales added.
