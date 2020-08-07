6-Year-Old Boy Survives Horrific Mauling After 'Loveable' Family Dog Attacks His Face

Camdon Bozbell
A 6-year-old boy from Plainwell, Michigan, is lucky to be alive after his family's "loveable" pet dog attacked him and mauled his face. The incident happened in April, when Camdon Bozell was being watched by a family member while his mother, Tristin Lent, was at work. Now Lent is using the incident to remind parents to never leave their kids alone with pet dogs -- even if they seem perfectly well-behaved.

  • All Camdon wanted was a snack, when his family's pit bull, Chaos, grew enraged on April 18.

    According to the Daily Mail, Camdon was at his grandmother's house when she heard his screams from the bathroom and rushed out to pull the 5-year-old dog off of her grandson.

  • Unfortunately, by the time she got there, the damage was already done.

    Camdon suffered from broken nose, skull fracture, and nerve damage. Lent works as a receptionist and cleaner and was horrified when she got the call that her son was injured.

    "I got a phone call from the police, saying that he had been attacked by a dog, and was in an ambulance on his way to Bronson," she recalled to Fox 17

  • Because of the coronavirus, Camdon had to ride to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo all by himself.

    "They wouldn't let me see Camdon at first and then a nurse came out and said 'good news he's breathing on his own' and I freaked out -- I thought why wouldn't he be?" she told the Daily Mail.

    Camdon's face was wrapped in gauze so Lent had no idea what the extent of his injuries were until he came out of surgery. On a GoFundMe page created to help pay for Camdon's medical expenses, the page's creator, Becky Rose, shared that Camdon's surgeon "said it was the second worse attack he had ever seen."

    "He suffered a broken nose, skull fracture, possible nerve damage to the left side of his face and upper lip and many, many stitches," Rose added. "He will more than likely need more plastic surgery in the future, along with counseling to recover emotionally from such a tragic experience."

  • Camdon was released from the hospital on April 20 to rest at home with his mom and his sister, 9-year-old Janessa.

    Rose shared that Camdon told her "I'm glad that dog didn't kill me, I didn't want to die," while he was recovering.

  • Lent later said that Chaos had never exhibited any behavior that would lead them to believe he was a threat.

    The attack was "completely unprovoked," she told Fox 17. "This dog has no history of aggression. He's used to being around loud, obnoxious kids."

    She also told The Daily Mail that it's possible Camdon moved suddenly, which caused the attack, or that Chaos was simply hungry.

    "I couldn't believe that this dog did so much damage to my son," she said. "The dog had been around kids for its entire life and never shown any signs of aggression"

    "He was called Chaos, but that name did not suit his temperament at all," she added.

  • She spoke out, reminding parents that an attack like this can happen to anyone.

    "Literally within a second, the dog went for his face," she added.

    The Kalamazoo County Animal Control is still investigating the case and has not shared what the future holds for Chaos. Authorities have not said where the dog is.

    "If the dog had attacked him an inch or two below and got Camdon's throat, my son would be dead," Lent said. "The dog was not even an inch from his eyes. I'm just happy his ears and eyes were okay."

    Lent said that Camdon's scars don't bother him, but he does get stares at the grocery store which upset him -- "especially when they ask what happened," the mom added.

    Unfortunately, Camdon has a long road ahead of him.

    "The trauma is not over," Lent said. "It's going to be something that we're going to deal with for the rest of his life."

  • And although they may never get an answer to what caused the attack, his mom can't stop thinking about it.

    "Was it because he got up too quickly? Did he want the snack Camdon had picked up?" she said.

    But she doesn't blame pit bulls as a breed for her son's accident. "I love pit bulls, I always have," she told Fox 17. "Now when people are asking what breed he was ... I just don't want to answer them. I know once I say it's a pit bull…"

