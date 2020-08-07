6-Year-Old Boy Survives Horrific Mauling After 'Loveable' Family Dog Attacks His Face

A 6-year-old boy from Plainwell, Michigan, is lucky to be alive after his family's "loveable" pet dog attacked him and mauled his face. The incident happened in April, when Camdon Bozell was being watched by a family member while his mother, Tristin Lent, was at work. Now Lent is using the incident to remind parents to never leave their kids alone with pet dogs -- even if they seem perfectly well-behaved.
-
All Camdon wanted was a snack, when his family's pit bull, Chaos, grew enraged on April 18.
-
Unfortunately, by the time she got there, the damage was already done.
-
-
Because of the coronavirus, Camdon had to ride to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo all by himself.
-
Camdon was released from the hospital on April 20 to rest at home with his mom and his sister, 9-year-old Janessa.
Rose shared that Camdon told her "I'm glad that dog didn't kill me, I didn't want to die," while he was recovering.
-
-
Lent later said that Chaos had never exhibited any behavior that would lead them to believe he was a threat.
The attack was "completely unprovoked," she told Fox 17. "This dog has no history of aggression. He's used to being around loud, obnoxious kids."
She also told The Daily Mail that it's possible Camdon moved suddenly, which caused the attack, or that Chaos was simply hungry.
"I couldn't believe that this dog did so much damage to my son," she said. "The dog had been around kids for its entire life and never shown any signs of aggression"
"He was called Chaos, but that name did not suit his temperament at all," she added.
-
She spoke out, reminding parents that an attack like this can happen to anyone.
"Literally within a second, the dog went for his face," she added.
The Kalamazoo County Animal Control is still investigating the case and has not shared what the future holds for Chaos. Authorities have not said where the dog is.
"If the dog had attacked him an inch or two below and got Camdon's throat, my son would be dead," Lent said. "The dog was not even an inch from his eyes. I'm just happy his ears and eyes were okay."
Lent said that Camdon's scars don't bother him, but he does get stares at the grocery store which upset him -- "especially when they ask what happened," the mom added.
Unfortunately, Camdon has a long road ahead of him.
"The trauma is not over," Lent said. "It's going to be something that we're going to deal with for the rest of his life."
-
-
And although they may never get an answer to what caused the attack, his mom can't stop thinking about it.
"Was it because he got up too quickly? Did he want the snack Camdon had picked up?" she said.
But she doesn't blame pit bulls as a breed for her son's accident. "I love pit bulls, I always have," she told Fox 17. "Now when people are asking what breed he was ... I just don't want to answer them. I know once I say it's a pit bull…"
Share this Story