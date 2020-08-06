Premature Newborn Who Survived Mom's Domestic Violence Murder Dies 1 Month After Birth

CBS 4 reported that officials said Robinson is the father of Columbus' baby girl. Robinson was arrested in Illinois and charged in connection to the mom's murder.

The Pioneer Press reports that Robinson was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

At the time, Columbus' uncle Charles Dillon released a statement to Fox 9, about the incident, which is he also called an act of "domestic violence":

"This horrendous killing & cowardly act is an example of the pandemic of domestic violence & violence against women. IT HAS TO STOP! Quarantine has shown a rise in domestic violence calls. My niece was a beautiful creative soul and she deserved to live. We need to raise these men better. Women & children are sacred."