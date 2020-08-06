Premature Newborn Who Survived Mom's Domestic Violence Murder Dies 1 Month After Birth

A month after a pregnant woman was fatally shot and her premature baby was born via emergency delivery, the newborn girl lost her battle, Minneapolis Police announced. The preemie was born on July 5 -- the same day her mother, 27-year-old Leneesha Helen Columbus was allegedly targeted and killed by the baby's father, Zachary Victor Robinson Jr.
Columbus' mother, Ladell Turnipseed, later said she believed the attack happened as a result of domestic violence.
The shooting happened at around 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of 37th Street and Elliot Avenue -- a block away from the George Floyd memorial site, CBS 4 reports. After Columbus, who was also mother to a 5-year-old and a 1-year-old, was found shot in her car, she was taken to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.
Doctors were able to deliver Columbus' baby, but the mom didn't make it.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office later said that Columbus died from a gunshot wound to the torso and officially declared the cause of death to be homicide.
People reports that Columbus was 5 months pregnant when she died.
Unfortunately, Columbus wasn't the only one to be injured.
Witnesses told police they saw Columbus arguing with Robinson near her SUV in a parking lot before her death, Pioneer Press reports. As Columbus drove away, Robinson allegedly fired shots into her vehicle. A stranger tried to intervene and confront Robinson. He asked Robinson what he was doing and then Robinson allegedly pulled his gun from his waistband and shot the stranger in the right foot. The man is expected to recover.
In mid-July Robinson was arrested.
CBS 4 reported that officials said Robinson is the father of Columbus' baby girl. Robinson was arrested in Illinois and charged in connection to the mom's murder.
The Pioneer Press reports that Robinson was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree assault, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
At the time, Columbus' uncle Charles Dillon released a statement to Fox 9, about the incident, which is he also called an act of "domestic violence":
"This horrendous killing & cowardly act is an example of the pandemic of domestic violence & violence against women. IT HAS TO STOP! Quarantine has shown a rise in domestic violence calls. My niece was a beautiful creative soul and she deserved to live. We need to raise these men better. Women & children are sacred."
Dillon said on July 6 the premature baby girl was doing OK.
But the baby's health condition worsened. On Wednesday, August 5, the Minneapolis Police Department was notified that the 4-week-old newborn, identified as Leneesha LaDell Columbus, had died.
Robinson is now facing an additional charge of second-degree murder of an unborn child. It's not clear if he's obtained a lawyer as of this reporting or if the family will pursue more legal action against the dad.
