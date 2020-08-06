Brother With a 'Blank Stare' Is Accused of Stabbing 7-Year-Old To Death

Officers from the Haltom City Police Department in Texas rushed to the home of 7-year-old Jacob Gabriel Brito on Saturday night after receiving a report that the boy had multiple stab wounds. They now suspect that Jacob's 20-year-old brother, Isidro Brito Bruno, was the one who caused the child's fatal injuries.
When police arrived at Jacob's home at 9:45 p.m. on August 1, they found him wounded.
A press release from the Haltom City Police Department on Facebook on August 2, states that police immediately started to administer first aid to Jacob.
Meanwhile, Bruno had already fled the house by the time authorities arrived, but police were able to find him two blocks away from their house.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the brothers were in the living room while the rest of the members of the family were in bedrooms, according to their sister. After hearing Jacob's screams, she came into the living room where she found her parents and another sibling trying to stop Jacob's bleeding. He had stab wounds in his chest and back, according to the warrant.
The sister told police that Bruno was standing there with a knife and a "blank stare" on his face.
She described him to detectives as having blood on his wrist and remaining silent, according to Haltom City police.
After the attack, Bruno allegedly fled the house and Jacob was rushed to John Peter Smith Hospital. The child died shortly after from his injuries, according to the press release.
After tracking down Bruno, police took him into custody "without incident and provided first-aid." He was found with stab wounds to his arms and stomach that police describe as "self-inflicted."
Police have yet to determine a motive.
This wasn't the first time that police made a visit to the brothers' home. According to the Star-Telegram they've been to the house three times since May 2019 for mental health issues with Bruno.
In fact, Bruno was scheduled to appear for a virtual hearing on September 29, on a previous assault with bodily injury charge against his father from an incident that took place on May 18, 2019.
Bruno is currently being held in the Tarrant County Jail.
He faces a capital murder charge and is being held on $250,000 bail.
Jesus Ochoa, who is married to Jacob and Bruno's sister, spoke to the newspaper and said the couple treated Jacob like he was their son. They helped raise him and have taken care of him since he was a baby.
"Jacob was a joyful person, very caring. He loved to put other people in front of him," Ochoa said. "He was very giving to anybody."
The family has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for Jacob's funeral.
