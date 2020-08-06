Brother With a 'Blank Stare' Is Accused of Stabbing 7-Year-Old To Death

The sister told police that Bruno was standing there with a knife and a "blank stare" on his face.

She described him to detectives as having blood on his wrist and remaining silent, according to Haltom City police.

After the attack, Bruno allegedly fled the house and Jacob was rushed to John Peter Smith Hospital. The child died shortly after from his injuries, according to the press release.

After tracking down Bruno, police took him into custody "without incident and provided first-aid." He was found with stab wounds to his arms and stomach that police describe as "self-inflicted."