Man in Restaurant Mocks Child for Wearing a Mask & Spits in His Face

A disturbing story is emerging out of Treasure Island, Florida, where a man is accused of mocking a child for wearing a mask inside a restaurant and then spitting in his face. According to Fox 13, 47-year-old Jason Copenhaver now faces battery and disorderly conduct charges over the Sunday night incident, but investigators remain baffled over what could have sparked the bizarre outburst.
Copenhaver was reportedly dining indoors at a restaurant named Ricky T's when he approached the boy.
He then told the child, whose name and age were not disclosed, to take off his mask. When the boy refused, Copenhaver allegedly asked to shake his hand. Again, the boy refused. (I don't know about you, but at this point in the story, I was seriously cheering this kid on.)
But that apparently only incensed the man even more.
Agitated, Copenhaver grabbed the boy by his arm and got "close enough to his face that his spit landed on the child," Fox 13 reports.
But that's not even the craziest part of this story.
Seconds later, Copenhaver told the child, "You now have coronavirus."
According to police, Copenhaver was believed to be intoxicated at the time.
In fact, he had entered the restaurant without any shoes on, and proceeded to the bar area, where a staff member asked him to have a seat.
He then approached the worker in a "threatening manner" and "attempted to strike him twice," an affidavit states.
The same worker is said to have used "physical control" to overcome Copenhaver.
The employee reportedly walked the man outside the restaurant and held him to the ground until officers arrived. Once there, police arrested him on charges of battery and disorderly conduct, though it is not immediately known when he is expected to face a judge.
As for whether or not he actually has the coronavirus, Copenhaver later admitted to police that he doesn't know whether or not he has it and has never been tested. In the end, it appears his threat was nothing more than a sick joke, but considering the current state of the pandemic -- and particularly the situation in Florida, which remains the epicenter of the virus -- it's clearly no laughing matter.
Oddly, this isn't the only case of its kind to make headlines lately.
In June, a woman in her 60s was accused of a similar incident in San Jose, California.
According to Mireya Mora, she had taken her son for frozen yogurt at a Yogurtland shop when a fellow patron became irate that Mora was standing too close. So, the woman removed her mask and coughed directly into the face of Mora's 1-year-old son. Not just once, but two or three times, police later reported.
"It happened so quick I was in shock," Mora told ABC 7. "She got close, she took off her mask, and she coughed three times super hard on my son's face."
Though the incident was captured on surveillance video, police appear to still be looking for the suspect. Anyone who has information has been asked to call Detective Dan Bowman of the San Jose Police Department's Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161.
