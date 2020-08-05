Mother-Daughter Duo Celebrates Finishing Med School Together in 'Uplifting' Photoshoot

Adrienne Battistella Photography
Genny Glassman
Dr. Cynthia Kudji Sylvester and Dr. Jasmine Kudji
Adrienne Battistella Photography

When 49-year-old Dr. Cynthia Kudji Sylvester got pregnant in her last year at Tulane University, her dreams of becoming a doctor seemed as if they would never come true. But now, more than 20 years after she had to walk away from her dream, not only has Sylvester finally received her medical degree -- her daughter, 26-year-old Dr. Jasmine Kudji, will be starting her own residency alongside her.

The two even got to celebrate the incredible occasion with a special photoshoot taken by photographer Adrienne Battistella of Adrienne Battistella Photography, who later shared the photos on Facebook and wrote that the shoot "really uplifted my spirits." It's easy to see why.

  • Sylvester has known she wanted to be a doctor since 1989.

    Dr. Cynthia Kudji Sylvester and Dr. Jasmine Kudji
    Adrienne Battistella Photography

    Speaking with People magazine, she remembers the exact moment she knew medicine was for her. She was 19 and in Ghana, the country where she was born and lived with her family until she was 2, when a stranger rushed over to her looking for help.

    "She was talking about her daughter who was sick and had a fever," Sylvester recalled. "She picked us just because we were American. There was such a drastic divide between us, and that really hit home. It was in that moment that I knew I wanted to be a physician."

  • Of course, her path would change *just a tad,* the next year when she got pregnant.

    Dr. Cynthia Kudji Sylvester and Dr. Jasmine Kudji
    Adrienne Battistella Photography

    All too quickly, "medical school at that time was out of the question," she recalled. Instead, Sylvester decided to become a nursing assistant and over the next 10 years slowly worked her way up to becoming a nurse practitioner.

  • In 2013, with the help of generous family members and careful saving, Sylvester was finally able to go to med school.

    Dr. Cynthia Kudji Sylvester and Dr. Jasmine Kudji
    Adrienne Battistella Photography

    She had spent years raising Kudji as a single mom, but finally she knew "it was time."

    "Even though it was a long uphill journey, it shaped me. Every disappointment, every accomplishment made me want to push further and create a better life for my daughter," she said.

    The mom was also able to find love with 50-year-old military IT assistant Mark Sylvester, whom she married last June.

  • After seeing her mother make the choice to pursue her dreams, Kudji decided to go to med school, too.

    Dr. Cynthia Kudji Sylvester and Dr. Jasmine Kudji
    Adrienne Battistella Photography

    Admittedly, Kudji was not the best student in math and science, but she was taken with the way her mother doggedly went after what she wanted.

    "My mom always inspired me to be everything that I wanted to be," she explained. "I watched her overcome things firsthand. We’ve come a long way."

    Both mother and daughter recently graduated from their graduate school programs -- Kudji from the Louisiana State University School of Medicine and Sylvester from the University of Medicine and Health Sciences on the Caribbean island of St. Kitts.

  • The pair will go on to do their residencies, together, through the LSU health system.

    It is both astonishing and inspiring that a mother and daughter would both finish med school and go on to do their residencies together. But clearly the two are a huge support system for each other. Kudji will be focusing on general surgery in New Orleans, while her mom focuses on family medicine in Lafayette, Louisiana.

    It's a bond that they'll share forever.

    "Jasmine has always been my rock," Sylvester explained to People. "We’re in this together."

