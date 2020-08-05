Mother-Daughter Duo Celebrates Finishing Med School Together in 'Uplifting' Photoshoot



Adrienne Battistella Photography

When 49-year-old Dr. Cynthia Kudji Sylvester got pregnant in her last year at Tulane University, her dreams of becoming a doctor seemed as if they would never come true. But now, more than 20 years after she had to walk away from her dream, not only has Sylvester finally received her medical degree -- her daughter, 26-year-old Dr. Jasmine Kudji, will be starting her own residency alongside her.

The two even got to celebrate the incredible occasion with a special photoshoot taken by photographer Adrienne Battistella of Adrienne Battistella Photography, who later shared the photos on Facebook and wrote that the shoot "really uplifted my spirits." It's easy to see why.

