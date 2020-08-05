Mother-Daughter Duo Celebrates Finishing Med School Together in 'Uplifting' Photoshoot

Adrienne Battistella Photography
When 49-year-old Dr. Cynthia Kudji Sylvester got pregnant in her last year at Tulane University, her dreams of becoming a doctor seemed as if they would never come true. But now, more than 20 years after she had to walk away from her dream, not only has Sylvester finally received her medical degree -- her daughter, 26-year-old Dr. Jasmine Kudji, will be starting her own residency alongside her.
The two even got to celebrate the incredible occasion with a special photoshoot taken by photographer Adrienne Battistella of Adrienne Battistella Photography, who later shared the photos on Facebook and wrote that the shoot "really uplifted my spirits." It's easy to see why.
Sylvester has known she wanted to be a doctor since 1989.
Of course, her path would change *just a tad,* the next year when she got pregnant.
In 2013, with the help of generous family members and careful saving, Sylvester was finally able to go to med school.
After seeing her mother make the choice to pursue her dreams, Kudji decided to go to med school, too.
The pair will go on to do their residencies, together, through the LSU health system.
It is both astonishing and inspiring that a mother and daughter would both finish med school and go on to do their residencies together. But clearly the two are a huge support system for each other. Kudji will be focusing on general surgery in New Orleans, while her mom focuses on family medicine in Lafayette, Louisiana.
It's a bond that they'll share forever.
"Jasmine has always been my rock," Sylvester explained to People. "We’re in this together."
