Mom Pens Heartfelt Plea to Parents Debating Whether To Send Their Kids Back to School -- 'Don’t Forget About Our Educators'

"We, as parents, are spending so much time trying to decide what is best for our kids," she said.

But there's another piece of the puzzle that everyone needs to think about as we make these decisions.

"As someone with many dear friends and family members who are educators, and as a former educator myself, I found that I kept going back to the question of 'What about the teachers/administrators/etc.? What's best for them?'" she said. "It is important for everyone to remember while we struggle to make decisions for our kids, if it weren't for educators there would be no decision to make."