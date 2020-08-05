Mom Pens Heartfelt Plea to Parents Debating Whether To Send Their Kids Back to School -- 'Don’t Forget About Our Educators'

Mia Carella
As we creep closer to the first day of school, many parents are still debating whether they want to send their kids back to school amid the ongoing health situation. For some, it's hard to think of keeping their kids at home for another year -- while others believe that sending kids back will put them at risk. Which is why a recent post by Pennsylvania mom of two and writer Mia Carella recently went viral, as the mom explained that when making the call for back-to-school 2020, keep in mind the many, many teachers who won't have that choice.
Speaking with CafeMom, Carella explained that she was inspired to take action after seeing the debate bubble up on social media.
Carella has two kids of her own, 9-year-old Evalyn, who is entering fourth grade, and her 4-year-old son, Weston, who is not in school yet. But it seems as if no parent can ignore the conversation over what to do about school this year.
"My social media feed has been filled with parent discussions about back-to-school," she told us.
"Should schools reopen? Is it safe for children? If schools do reopen, should I send my child?"
Carella knows that other parents are worried.
"We, as parents, are spending so much time trying to decide what is best for our kids," she said.
But there's another piece of the puzzle that everyone needs to think about as we make these decisions.
"As someone with many dear friends and family members who are educators, and as a former educator myself, I found that I kept going back to the question of 'What about the teachers/administrators/etc.? What's best for them?'" she said. "It is important for everyone to remember while we struggle to make decisions for our kids, if it weren't for educators there would be no decision to make."
Which is why she penned a heartfelt post and shared it on Facebook.
In her post from July 19, Carella first listed the big questions that parents might be asking themselves.
"If our school district reopens for in-person learning, do I send my child? Do the benefits outweigh the risks?" she wrote.
Or is it better to continue to homeschool "in the name of health and safety, but deny my child of the important social and face-to-face aspects of school?" she added.
And this isn't a conversation that parents will get to opt out of, either.
When thinking about her own kids, Carella explained that it's boiled down to the teachers -- "my heart breaks for them," she wrote.
"Educators won't have a choice if their district chooses to open for in-person education. They will have to go," she pointed out.
Some will have masks, some will have face shields.
"Maybe [some will be] in other protective gear, but they will go because they are the teachers, and that's what they do," she wrote.
Bottom line: Teachers will show up for our kids.
And at a time as crucial as this one, we need to be there for them, too, she said. It's like Carella explained, if kids need to go back to in-person schooling, it will only be because "our educators are risking THEIR health and safety for their students to have that option."
"I have many educators in my life whom I love dearly, and it hurts me to think about them being in this position," she wrote.
Yes, this is a debilitating, frustrating, and overwhelming choice.
But perhaps it might even help confused parents to think about "the hard work [teachers] are doing in planning and prepping, and the sacrifices they will be making for your child no matter what the school year looks like."
"Please don't forget about our educators," she urged the hundreds of people who liked and shared her story. "We couldn't do any of this without them."
Carella told us that she really believes the post "seemed to hit home for many people."
And many educators even chimed in to thank the mom for her strong words.
"I think that during this time of crisis education, teachers have felt unseen and especially under-appreciated," she explained. "I think for some, my post helped them see that they are not forgotten."
And if people take anything away from her story, it's to be mindful of what teachers are going through during this pandemic.
