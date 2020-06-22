Dad Spent His Quarantine Building a Tiny Backyard Coffee Shop & We Are Seriously Impressed

ELS Builds/Instagram
Kaitlin Stanford
Kaitlin Stanford
ELS Builds/Instagram

Most of us had some grand plans for how we'd spend the quarantine. We said we would lose weight. We said we'd become master puzzlers. We said we'd finally tackle that bathroom DIY we've been thinking about for years. In the end, few of us actually accomplished those goals. But Ed Stefanovic appears to be in the minority. For three months, the dad from Orange County, California spent his quarantine building a tiny coffee shop in his backyard -- from scratch! -- and the end results are some straight-up Joanna Gaines-inspired goodness.

