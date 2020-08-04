College Student Buys Stylish Marble Cutting Board on Amazon & Gets a Surprise Penis

Remember at the start of the pandemic when we all thought we'd be saving loads of money by staying home and not doing anything? Only to realize that our online shopping habits would increase tenfold while stuck in quarantine? (Yeah, same here.) But hey, who can resist a good deal on Amazon? Not us. And apparently, not Georgia Rogers, either. The 21-year-old student from Arkansas was recently trying to stock up on things for her apartment when she ordered a faux marble cutting board online. But what she got instead was ... well, about six to seven inches more than what she expected.
According to an interview with BuzzFeed News, it was actually Georgia's mom who made the purchase.
You see, Georgia's been working as a nanny in New York City for the summer, but needed some things for her apartment when she heads back to Arkansas once college starts.
"I asked my mom to pick some things out and she happened to order the marbled ones since they were cute and inexpensive," Rogers told BuzzFeed News.
They did, in fact, seem like a pretty good deal.
That is, until the package arrived, and her mother was suddenly greeted by a giant ... throbbing ... PENIS???
That's right -- I SAID PENIS. I REPEAT: A GIANT PENIS WAS SOMEHOW EMBLAZONED ON THE CUTTING BOARD.
We're talkin' veins and all.
Rogers' friend later took to Twitter to share the hilarious story -- along with photographic evidence.
And all we have to say is ... WOW.
Barring any Photoshop trickery, it appears that something must have gone a bit haywire with the marble effect, which quite clearly depicts a very large male peen. But whatever the reason, the internet is seriously loving it.
People cannot get enough of the giant cutting board penis, and have been tweeting up a storm about it for days.
"To be fair. That is a chopper," one person joked in reply.
"I wouldn't even be mad," another added.
"She ordered plastic but got wood!" another quipped.
"I don't see what the problem is, she got free meat," someone else tweeted.
AH-MAZING.
Honestly, this kinda thing brings out our inner 4th-grader like nobody's business.
(And how could it not?!)
It's a good thing that Georgia (and her mom) appear to have a good sense of humor about the whole thing. Here's hoping she displays it in her apartment kitchen like a modern-day Michaelangelo. (Now THAT'S what you call a conversation piece.)
