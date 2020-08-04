Heartbroken Mom Says Baby's Ashes Were Stolen From Car & Asks for Help: 'I Just Want Him Home'

TRIGGER WARNING: This post contains information about stillbirth and infant loss, which may be triggering to some.
An Oregon mother is begging the public for help after she says a locket containing her infant son's ashes was stolen from her car. According to KVAL, it happened sometime early Saturday, just outside the mother's home in the city of Eugene, and it has left her reliving the tragic day she said goodbye to her baby boy all over again. Now, she's hoping that by sharing her story far and wide, her son will "come home" again to her soon.
Molly Dadey said that when she parked her car outside the Alder Springs Apartment Complex around 7:45 a.m., her necklaces was still there.
As far as she knows, they were also there when she popped back in around 10 a.m., to retrieve something she forgot from the vehicle.
Sometime later, she went to the car a third time, and suddenly noticed something was wrong.
"I just noticed they were gone," she told the outlet. "I switched air fresheners while I was in there, I noticed my necklaces that have my son's ashes were gone."
Inside her car, Dadey kept a heart-shaped locket and urn containing her son's ashes and another necklace that bore his name and date of birth.
Both had vanished, leaving Dadey in disbelief over how someone could be so callous.
"It's the one thing I take with me everywhere, it's the one thing that makes me feel safe at all times," she shared, adding that she does have more of her son's ashes elsewhere, but that the necklace and urn in her car contained the most.
Dadey's son, Lorenzo, arrived via emergency C-section on January 7, 2018.
Sadly, he had died in utero, and was stillborn when Dadey gave birth at just 32 weeks. But in the last two years, the mementos she kept as reminders of his life have kept her going. That is, until now.
Dadey told KVAL that everything else in her car appeared to be untouched -- in fact, the only things missing were the very items that mattered most to her.
In a pleading Facebook post on Saturday, Dadey asked everyone she knew to share the story, in hopes of having the items recovered.
"Please please please share this post and help me get my baby back!" Dadey wrote. "It's starting to feel like 1.07.2018 all over again."
She later updated to add that a cash reward is now being offered -- $500 for the safe return of the items.
For now, police are still investigating what could have happened, as Dadey continues to pray.
"I just want him home, that's all," said the mother, who just recently moved to the area and has no other children.
Police have reportedly scoured local pawn shops and relevant Craigslist ads online, to see if the thief attempts to sell them. They are also urging the public to call their non-emergency line (541-682-5111) with any and all information that could be related.
As heartbreaking as this story is, it's not the first one of its kind to make headlines this year.
Back in January, Melissa Carter, of Washington state, said her son Jacob's ashes were also stolen -- right from the bedroom of her own home.
"I immediately noticed that someone had gone through my dresser," she told Today at the time. "The urn of my son, Jacob, was in there, along with all of my jewelry, and I noticed that the lid was off. All but a couple small necklaces were gone, and so I start looking around, trying to see if maybe someone realized it was an urn and dropped it, and I couldn't find it anywhere."
Her mother, Jeannette Haggerty, also told the outlet that she wasn't giving up hope that the ashes would be returned.
"I am a realist and an optimist, but I will never give up hope that someday, Jacob's urn will find its way back to our family," Haggerty said. "We are a strong family, and there are so many wonderful people in this world that have reached out."
As of now, there have been no reports to indicate that the urn has, in fact, been recovered.
