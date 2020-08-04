Heartbroken Mom Says Baby's Ashes Were Stolen From Car & Asks for Help: 'I Just Want Him Home'



TRIGGER WARNING: This post contains information about stillbirth and infant loss, which may be triggering to some.



An Oregon mother is begging the public for help after she says a locket containing her infant son's ashes was stolen from her car. According to KVAL, it happened sometime early Saturday, just outside the mother's home in the city of Eugene, and it has left her reliving the tragic day she said goodbye to her baby boy all over again. Now, she's hoping that by sharing her story far and wide, her son will "come home" again to her soon.