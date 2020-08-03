Hero Stranger Rescues 4 Kids Drowning in Sinking Car After Mom Is Shot Dead While Driving

A California man who happened to be in the right place at the right time has emerged a hero this week, multiple news outlets report. Harrell Fischer, a local fisherman, sprang into action last Monday night when he saw a car heading straight toward the Sacramento River. Inside were four screaming children, about to be drowned in the murky waters. But the story gets even more harrowing -- because although Fischer didn't know it, just moments before the car veered toward the river, the children's mother was shot dead behind the wheel.
Fischer told KCRA that he was out on his boat just after 9:30 p.m. when he saw a car headed toward the river.
Immediately, he knew something was wrong, and so did another fisherman who was close by. So, with hardly a second thought, the pair rushed over.
"We hopped in his boat, and we went over and I started hearing screaming," Fischer told the outlet. "We went right up to the door, and we opened up the passenger door, and I saw a little face looking up at me, and I about just melted."
"It was intense," he recalled. "And then I saw two little hands poke out too, you know, like 'help me.'"
Fischer quickly noticed that the little face wasn't the only one inside the car.
"I was like, 'Oh my gosh, there's four kids in that car,'" he recalled.
That's right -- four little kids in a car that was sinking fast.
He told reporters that he went into "survival mode" and started "yanking kids" out of the car as fast as he could.
To do so, both men had to jump into the water to get to the children, who ranged in age from 6 years old to just 2.
"I put my coat around them and they were all devastated, they were in shock," Fischer continued.
But perhaps the most disturbing part of this story is the fact that the children weren't alone.
After pulling the children to safety, Fischer learned that the mother had been shot somewhere in her upper body while driving, which is what sent the car shooting off the road.
As for the suspected shooter? He was still sitting in the passenger seat of the sinking car.
Mandiko Kwadzo, 27, was soon pulled to safety and promptly arrested on homicide charges.
According to reports, he is the father of three of the children in the car, and was in a domestic partnership with the driver, who has not been named publicly. At the time of the incident, witnesses say he was doing nothing to save any of the children, even as the car began sinking.
As for the children's mother, she was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
But sadly, it seems at least some of the children knew that was coming.
The oldest child told Fischer that the adults had been arguing in the car just moments before Kwadzo allegedly opened fire, and the sight was clearly traumatizing.
"This little 6-year-old kid says to me, 'You don't come back from a shot like that,'" Fischer said.
Now, Fischer says it's a night he'll never forget.
"I'm glad that I was there, but I hate that I was there, you know?" he told reporters. "I hate that I had to see that, but I'm glad that I got to protect those kids a little bit and get them out of harm's way."
Kwadzo is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail as police continue to investigate. For the time being, they are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling 916-874-511.
