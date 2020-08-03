Hero Stranger Rescues 4 Kids Drowning in Sinking Car After Mom Is Shot Dead While Driving

Fischer told KCRA that he was out on his boat just after 9:30 p.m. when he saw a car headed toward the river.

Immediately, he knew something was wrong, and so did another fisherman who was close by. So, with hardly a second thought, the pair rushed over.

"We hopped in his boat, and we went over and I started hearing screaming," Fischer told the outlet. "We went right up to the door, and we opened up the passenger door, and I saw a little face looking up at me, and I about just melted."



"It was intense," he recalled. "And then I saw two little hands poke out too, you know, like 'help me.'"

