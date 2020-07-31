Kids May Carry Up To 100 Times More COVID-19 Than Adults -- With Just Mild Symptoms, Study Says

iStock
We've learned a lot about the coronavirus since this pandemic first hit the US earlier this year. And yet, with each new week, it seems another eye-opening study turns it all on its head. Case in point: Research published in JAMA Pediatrics this week found that children with COVID-19 who are younger than 5 can carry up to 100 times as much of the coronavirus in their nose and throats as adults -- even if they're only showing mild symptoms.
During their research, scientists gathered swab samples from 97 children in the Chicago area.
All of them reported having low-grade fevers and/or a cough, though none were noted to be severe.
The study was, admittedly, small, but the takeaways seem to be quite large.
In addition to learning that younger children can carry high rates of the virus in their systems, older children were found to carry at least the same amounts as adults.
One caveat? The research doesn't exactly prove that these children are passing the virus on to others.
Or that they're passing it on at higher rates, if they have more of it in their system.
But it doesn't exactly rule that out, either.
"It definitely shows that kids do have levels of virus similar to and maybe even higher than adults," Dr. Taylor Heald-Sargent, a pediatric infectious diseases expert at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, who led the study, told the New York Times. He added that "it wouldn't be surprising if they were able to shed [the virus]" and spread it on to others, but for now, that remains a question.
In short, more research is needed for scientists to draw further conclusions, and that's been increasingly difficult considering the low rates children are being tested at now.
Still, the findings are certainly noteworthy, considering schools in many parts of the country are set to reopen soon.
In fact, that's one of the many reasons why study authors are hoping parents pay attention to this new data.
"The school situation is so complicated -- there are many nuances beyond just the scientific one," Heald-Sargent said. "But one takeaway from this is that we can't assume that just because kids aren't getting sick, or very sick, that they don't have the virus."
That has been one of the choruses echoed over and over since the pandemic began.
"The elderly and immunocompromised are at risk, but children are spared," we kept hearing. Except that now, many months into this virus, we've learned that isn't exactly the whole picture.
Children and young adults are at a much lower risk of contracting and dying from the virus (in fact, around 80% of COVID-19 deaths occurred in patients 65 or older, data shows), but they are certainly not immune.
In Texas, a recent report found that 85 infants younger than 1 had tested positive for the virus since March -- in one single county. In California, nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in day care facilities around the state since March.
And then there's Florida, which has emerged as the new epicenter of the virus. According to a mid-July report by the Sun-Sentinel, 1 in 3 children who was tested for the virus was positive. At the time, that amounted to more than 17,000 children statewide. Since then, virus numbers have continued to increase.
As of July 16, 23,170 pediatric cases of COVID-19 existed in the Sunshine State.
By July 24, that number had ballooned to 31,150. That's a 34% increase in cases among children younger than 17 -- in just eight days, according to CNN.
Understandably, those stats have many Florida parents questioning whether the decision to return to school next month is really safe. They also contradict US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' recent claims that "kids are virus stoppers" who "don't get it and transmit it themselves."
In light of the JAMA study, experts hope that some of that narrative gets clarified once and for all.
"I've heard lots of people saying, 'Well, kids aren't susceptible, kids don't get infected," Stacey Schultz-Cherry, a virologist at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, told the New York Times.
"And this clearly shows that's not true. I think this is an important, really important, first step in understanding the role that kids are playing in transmission," she added.
