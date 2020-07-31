Kids May Carry Up To 100 Times More COVID-19 Than Adults -- With Just Mild Symptoms, Study Says

One caveat? The research doesn't exactly prove that these children are passing the virus on to others.

Or that they're passing it on at higher rates, if they have more of it in their system.

But it doesn't exactly rule that out, either.

"It definitely shows that kids do have levels of virus similar to and maybe even higher than adults," Dr. Taylor Heald-Sargent, a pediatric infectious diseases expert at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, who led the study, told the New York Times. He added that "it wouldn't be surprising if they were able to shed [the virus]" and spread it on to others, but for now, that remains a question.

In short, more research is needed for scientists to draw further conclusions, and that's been increasingly difficult considering the low rates children are being tested at now.

