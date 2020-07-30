'Disney Dad' Who Lived With Wife & Kids' Dead Bodies Saw His Mom Shot in the Head as a Child

Todt was just 4 years old when his mother, Loretta Todt, was shot inside the family's home in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Miraculously, Loretta survived, though court documents later noted that the bullet "destroyed her left eye and remains lodged in her skull."

As for the shooter? Well, that's where things get even more twisted.

Todt's father Robert, a special education teacher, was later arrested for the crime and even served prison time for it -- but not because police believed he pulled the trigger. Robert had been away from the home when the shooting occurred because he was having an affair with a 17-year-old girl. (Other reports also say he was also engaged to a nurse at the time.)