Police Are 'Gravely Concerned' About Missing Mom of Toddler Found Wandering Alone Days Ago

Police are hoping they've identified the mother of a mystery toddler who was found wandering around a Florida neighborhood. The potential break comes after days of endless searching for anyone who might recognize the boy, who was discovered walking alone and wearing a soiled diaper in Miramar. Unfortunately, 36 hours after finding the toddler, police have announced they fear his mom is missing and are concerned for her safety.
The boy was noticed wandering alone on Sunday.
The young boy was spotted in a parking lot Sunday morning wearing only a T-shirt and a dirty diaper, according to 11Alive.
According to Lori Rodriguez, who spoke with Local 10, a neighbor found him and started asking around to see if anyone knew who the toddler was.
"We walked around and looked to see if anyone was nearby. None of us have ever seen the baby before," Rodriguez explained.
Ebony Williams, who lives nearby and was the first to find the toddler, waited with him for police to arrive. "It's heartbreaking," she told NBC 6 Miami. "I had a bottle of water. I gave him the bottle. He knew how to, you know, drink out of it pretty good."
When police arrived, they spent 90 minutes knocking on doors to see if anyone knew who the boy's parents or guardians were.
"The police knocked on every single door. I would say they were here almost two hours," Rodriguez continued, noting that when they found him he wasn't wearing any socks or shoes and needed his diaper to be changed.
Rodriguez, who is also a mother, told the news station that she was "beside myself."
Police then turned to the internet, hoping for help identifying the child.
"This little boy was found wandering alone, near the 1860 block of SW 68th Ave," read a post on the Miramar Police Department's Facebook page. "If you know who he is or have information about his parents/guardians, please call us at 954-602-4000."
Twelve hours later, they still had no leads.
"We urge anyone with information on his identity to please contact us," police wrote later that same day.
But there were still no immediate answers.
“Within an hour or two, three tops usually someone will come forward saying that they know who the child is or maybe parents will come forward, so it is quite unusual for it to have been more than 24 hours and still we don't have any information to identify this child,” Miramar Police public information officer Tania Rues said during a press conference Monday, NBC6 reported.
On Monday, Miramar police posted that they'd hopefully figured out who the boy's mother was.
It took nearly two days, but the mystery toddler was identified as 2-year-old Kamdyn Cavett Arnold.
They also named 21-year-old Leila Cavett as his mom, Fox News stated, although that isn't 100% certain and she's believed to be missing.
On Facebook, police wrote that they were "concerned for [Cavett's] safety and well-being."
"She was last seen driving a white Chevy 3500 (mid-to-late 90s model), with a maroon or red tailgate," the statement read.
Alabama resident Gina Lewis told Fox News that she was sure that the boy is Cavett's.
Lewis told the news station that Cavett is her sister and she believes the boy is her 2-year-old nephew, Kamdyn.
"That is my nephew, 100%," she said.
After detectives met with Cavett's family from Alabama, they shared on Facebook that "the search for the missing mother continues."
“We know that Kamdyn's OK, but we definitely want to make sure that Leila's OK," Lewis told 11Alive.
Her sisters were also clear that they don't think she would willingly abandon her child and leave. "It is definitely out of character for her to be in Florida," Lewis explained.
Local 10 reports that the boy has been staying in foster care while police search for his parents.
But in the meantime, Lewis told Fox News that she's scared for where her sister could possibly be. She said that Cavett lives in Georgia and doesn't have any ties to Florida.
"She never mentioned to us about going anywhere," she said. "Like I was saying, we're in the middle of a pandemic, so I don't understand why she would just take an impromptu vacation to Florida."
The Miramar Police Department also told 11Alive that investigators are "gravely concerned for her safety and well being."
The search for Cavett is ongoing, but police urge anyone with any information about Cavett's whereabouts to call the Miramar Police Department at 1-954-602-4000.
