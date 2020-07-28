Police Are 'Gravely Concerned' About Missing Mom of Toddler Found Wandering Alone Days Ago

The young boy was spotted in a parking lot Sunday morning wearing only a T-shirt and a dirty diaper, according to 11Alive.

According to Lori Rodriguez, who spoke with Local 10, a neighbor found him and started asking around to see if anyone knew who the toddler was.

"We walked around and looked to see if anyone was nearby. None of us have ever seen the baby before," Rodriguez explained.

Ebony Williams, who lives nearby and was the first to find the toddler, waited with him for police to arrive. "It's heartbreaking," she told NBC 6 Miami. "I had a bottle of water. I gave him the bottle. He knew how to, you know, drink out of it pretty good."

