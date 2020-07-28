'Healthy' 13-Year-Old Dies Alone in His Room While Self-Isolating With COVID-19 Symptoms

Maxx Cheng began to feel sick on the Fourth of July, with chest pains, nausea, and even vomiting.

Despite those symptoms, it wasn't until July 9 that his mother grew so concerned she took him to get a drive-through test. He tested negative for the virus -- something that should have put his parents' mind at ease.

Still, something didn't seem right. His symptoms certainly matched those of COVID-19, but the test indicated he didn't have the disease.

Speaking with CBSLA, his sister Charlotte admitted the teen's family was "a little bit confused."

"That list that pops up, a little bit, on that initial search [for the virus]," she said. "He had all of those symptoms."

