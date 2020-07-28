'Healthy' 13-Year-Old Dies Alone in His Room While Self-Isolating With COVID-19 Symptoms

It's been hard to keep track of all the harrowing stories that have emerged from the coronavirus pandemic so far. A story out of Claremont, California, is certainly standing out from the rest this week because of its shocking nature. According to multiple reports, a 13-year-old boy died alone in his bedroom on Thursday after self-isolating in the room for more than a week with COVID-19 symptoms.
Maxx Cheng began to feel sick on the Fourth of July, with chest pains, nausea, and even vomiting.
Despite those symptoms, it wasn't until July 9 that his mother grew so concerned she took him to get a drive-through test. He tested negative for the virus -- something that should have put his parents' mind at ease.
Still, something didn't seem right. His symptoms certainly matched those of COVID-19, but the test indicated he didn't have the disease.
Speaking with CBSLA, his sister Charlotte admitted the teen's family was "a little bit confused."
"That list that pops up, a little bit, on that initial search [for the virus]," she said. "He had all of those symptoms."
Ultimately, the Chengs decided to have Maxx self-isolate in his bedroom as he recovered.
Each day, they would check on him regularly, and little by little, he seemed to be getting better, but on Thursday, everything changed.
Charlotte said her brother wasn't answering when they went to check on him, and when they opened the door, they found him passed out in his room.
His family remains shocked by how their otherwise healthy boy, who had no underlying conditions, could have died so suddenly.
They are also puzzled as to why he tested negative for the virus and how he could suddenly die when his symptoms were getting better.
"There was almost no cough," Charlotte Cheng told CBSLA. "The fever had gone down three days before he passed."
Severe pediatric cases of the virus are less common but remain a concern.
In Florida, 1 in 3 children tested for the virus came back positive, a recent report stated. At the time, that number totaled around 17,000 children statewide, but now, as cases within the Sunshine State continue to balloon, it's likely much higher.
In Tennessee, more than 7,500 children have also tested positive for the virus since March. In states such as Mississippi and even California, where Maxx Cheng lived with his family, pediatric cases are reportedly on the rise.
In fact, Maxx's death comes just as Southern California faces a new surge in the virus.
Los Angeles County has been particularly hard-hit, with more than 127,000 virus cases since March and more than 3,700 deaths. But other areas, such as Ventura County, are now seeing a spike.
Daily death rates are also up across the state in July, NPR reported, and this week, military medical personnel have been brought in to assist at two LA-area hospitals, according to ABC7.
In the meantime, the Chengs are sharing young Maxx's story with the hope that it reminds others of just how severe this virus truly is.
Friends have organized a GoFundMe campaign in honor of the teen, who also leaves behind a twin brother, and it described him as the "intelligent, funny, and mature" young man that he was.
His sister Charlotte remembered her brother as a budding athlete who had so much more to show the world.
"He had this, like, dream of wanting to go to the Olympics," she told CBSLA.
The fact that Maxx was so fit and healthy has also added to the shock surrounding his death.
"Somebody who is athletic, somebody who is on the swimming team who is so energetic and active dies from it, it changes the conversation," Nichole Weinstein, a family friend, told CBSLA.
"I felt like the risk of them not having kind of a peer group and not having socialization was bigger than the risk of the disease,” added Weinstein, whose daughter went to school with Maxx. "But now I am feeling a little bit differently."
It's important to note that Maxx did not test positive for the coronavirus and neither did any member of his family. Additionally, his family has said that they were being very careful and are unsure of how or when their son could had contracted it.
They are having an autopsy performed to know once and for all whether their boy was yet another victim of the pandemic, which has claimed more than 152,000 American lives so far.
