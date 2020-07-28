Uncle Allegedly Kidnaps Sisters, Leaving 13-Year-Old Dead & 12-Year-Old in Critical Condition

Police arrested 27-year-old Carlos Eduardo Mora of Phoenix, Arizona, after he allegedly kidnapped his young nieces. Mora is accused of driving off in a vehicle last week with 13-year-old Stephanie Chacon and 12-year-old Hayli Chacon inside. The incident ultimately ended in tragedy, as Stephanie was discovered dead and her sister was found in critical condition.
The incident happened on Wednesday.
That is when Mora allegedly jumped into the front seat and sped off.
The man reportedly tried to stop Mora as he sped away, but Mora hit him with his car before driving away. Families members tried to call the girls and heard screaming before the call disconnected.
State Troopers later discovered Mora at a gas station wearing blood-stained clothing.
Mora said that the car he'd been driving was parked at a nearby hotel.
Officers with Arizona's Department of Public Safety went to the hotel and found the car with the windows open and the keys in the ignition. They also found a wallet, which helped them identify Mora.
The sisters, however, were found by officers of the Arizona Department of Public Safety around 9:30 p.m. after an unknown emergency was reported near US 60/Grand Avenue and Mile Post 116 the Daily Independent reported.
A dispatcher was told a juvenile was bleeding from her head on the side of the road. By the time first responders arrived, Stephanie was dead. Hayli was flown to a hospital where she is still in "critical condition."
Mora was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and car theft.
A family member, Briana Campos, says the two sisters were inseparable.
"The minute Hayli was responsive, she was asking about her sister," Campos told Fox 10. Campos has created a GoFundMe account for the family to help raise money for Hayli and Stephanie's mother that has raised more than $11,000 thus far.
"They did everything together," Campos said. "They went to school together. They liked being around each other. You're gonna have love for a sibling, but they were the closest in age."
