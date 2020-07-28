Uncle Allegedly Kidnaps Sisters, Leaving 13-Year-Old Dead & 12-Year-Old in Critical Condition

Police arrested 27-year-old Carlos Eduardo Mora of Phoenix, Arizona, after he allegedly kidnapped his young nieces. Mora is accused of driving off in a vehicle last week with 13-year-old Stephanie Chacon and 12-year-old Hayli Chacon inside. The incident ultimately ended in tragedy, as Stephanie was discovered dead and her sister was found in critical condition.

  • The incident happened on Wednesday.

    Mora, Stephanie, Hayli, their mother, and another unidentified man were together at home Wednesday when they decided to take a trip to the convenience store around 6:30 p.m., the Daily Independent reported. The girls were in the car when the unnamed man decided to go back into the house to use the restroom before they left.

  • That is when Mora allegedly jumped into the front seat and sped off.

    The man reportedly tried to stop Mora as he sped away, but Mora hit him with his car before driving away. Families members tried to call the girls and heard screaming before the call disconnected.

  • State Troopers later discovered Mora at a gas station wearing blood-stained clothing.

    Mora told authorities a "fake story" about how he ended up at the station, the Daily Mail reported. He did, however, admit to taking the vehicle, parking it at the hotel, and walking to the gas station to get a drink.

    "Mora admitted he saw people in the vehicle and heard screaming from female voices, but when he kept making the vehicle swerve the voices went away," court documents stated. "Mora remembers events of the evening until confronted with direct questions based on interviews that the girls were with him, then can't remember and hears voices."

  • Mora said that the car he'd been driving was parked at a nearby hotel.

    Officers with Arizona's Department of Public Safety went to the hotel and found the car with the windows open and the keys in the ignition. They also found a wallet, which helped them identify Mora.

    The sisters, however, were found by officers of the Arizona Department of Public Safety around 9:30 p.m. after an unknown emergency was reported near US 60/Grand Avenue and Mile Post 116 the Daily Independent reported.

    A dispatcher was told a juvenile was bleeding from her head on the side of the road. By the time first responders arrived, Stephanie was dead. Hayli was flown to a hospital where she is still in "critical condition." 

  • Mora was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and car theft.

    He is being held in Maricopa County Jail, and it's unclear if he's obtained a lawyer as of this reporting. He's being held in lieu of $1 million bond.

  • A family member, Briana Campos, says the two sisters were inseparable.

    "The minute Hayli was responsive, she was asking about her sister," Campos told Fox 10. Campos has created a GoFundMe account for the family to help raise money for Hayli and Stephanie's mother that has raised more than $11,000 thus far.

    "They did everything together," Campos said. "They went to school together. They liked being around each other. You're gonna have love for a sibling, but they were the closest in age."

