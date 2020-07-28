Dad Found Living With Murdered Wife & Kids' Bodies in Disney Home Blames Her for Deaths

Todt made the stunning claim in a letter to his father, which was recently obtained by the Orlando Sentinel .

In the lengthy, 27-page letter, Todt said it was Megan who poisoned their children by lacing their dessert with drugs. Then, according to Todt, she methodically killed each one.



"Long story short, she gave them the Benadryl/Tylenol PM pie, separated them, woke up at 11:30 [p.m.], stabbed and then suffocated each one," Todt wrote to his estranged father, Robert Todt, who lives in Massachusetts.

The realization of this left Anthony Todt shattered. (Or so he claims.)

"At the news of this I ran to the bathroom and puked -- I was weak," Todt wrote.

