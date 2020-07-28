Dad Found Living With Murdered Wife & Kids' Bodies in Disney Home Blames Her for Deaths

It's been nearly seven months since Anthony Todt, 44, was arrested at his home in Celebration, Florida, after authorities found the bodies of his wife and three children decomposing inside. Investigators later said they believed Todt drugged his family with Benadryl before stabbing all four to death and killing the family dog. He even confessed as much to authorities soon after his arrest. But now, Todt has allegedly put forth a new defense, claiming that it was his wife Megan, 42, who actually killed their children -- and then killed herself.
Todt made the stunning claim in a letter to his father, which was recently obtained by the Orlando Sentinel.
In the lengthy, 27-page letter, Todt said it was Megan who poisoned their children by lacing their dessert with drugs. Then, according to Todt, she methodically killed each one.
"Long story short, she gave them the Benadryl/Tylenol PM pie, separated them, woke up at 11:30 [p.m.], stabbed and then suffocated each one," Todt wrote to his estranged father, Robert Todt, who lives in Massachusetts.
The realization of this left Anthony Todt shattered. (Or so he claims.)
"At the news of this I ran to the bathroom and puked -- I was weak," Todt wrote.
According to the Sentinel, Todt asked his father to keep the letter "in confidence."
However, it was ultimately copied as evidence by the Orange-Osceola State Attorney's office, which then released it to the Sentinel following a public records request.
According to the paper, the eye-opening document could shed some light on what approach Todt will take in his defense trial, which has yet to begin.
Todt was initially arrested January 13, shortly after police discovered the bodies of Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, Zoe, 4, and Megan.
They had been left to mummify inside the family home for two weeks, authorities say -- even as Todt was living amongst them. In fact, the bodies were so badly decomposed that authorities had to identify them through dental records.
It's believed the family was killed some time around New Year's Day and that Todt dodged calls from Megan's concerned family and repeated visits from the police in the days that followed.
Reports show that police made no less than five visits to the home, which is in Celebration, a gated community developed by Disney in the 1990s. On the first visit, Todt was served with an eviction notice for unpaid rent on the home, but later visits were reportedly made after family grew worried when they hadn't seen or heard from Megan and the kids since Christmas.
Autopsy results later found that all four had been drugged and stabbed to death in their beds.
In addition, the family dog, named Breezy, had also been killed.
Authorities say that in the months leading up to the murders, Todt, a physical therapist, had become embroiled in a health care fraud scheme and was heavily consumed by personal debt. Investigators believe this could have been a possible motive, or at least a catalyst, in causing him to snap and kill his family.
In his letter, however, Todt shifted all blame onto his wife Megan, insisting that it was her -- not him -- who was spiraling.
"Todt portrays himself as a doting, if flawed, husband and Megan Todt as sickly and in need of constant care, having for years suffered from a wide variety of illnesses, including Lyme disease and depression," according to the Sentinel.
In fact, Todt claimed that Megan's chronic conditions are what ultimately caused the family's move to Florida from their home in Connecticut, where he ran a physical therapy practice. The 44-year-old reportedly traveled back and forth between states regularly, working in Connecticut during the week and returning to his family in Florida on the weekends.
Megan's illnesses, Todt claimed, were something the family was always dealing with.
"I was determined she was going to get better, and she was, though the good days were amazing but the 'bad days' were even more depressing for her," he wrote to his father.
Todt described the day of the murders as an otherwise "phenomenal" day at their home.
He said Megan had awoken pain-free for the first time in months, and that he'd gone over to a nearby condo the family owned to do maintenance when he suddenly realized he'd forgotten his tools. After stopping back at the house to pick them up, Todt claimed to have gotten delayed when he saw his sons playing basketball and decided to join in until it grew dark.
"They said mom was preparing dessert and was I going to join them," Todt told his father in the letter. "I said 'no' as I was trying to lose some weight, etc."
That dessert would later become an integral part of the story -- whether or not it was actually made by Megan, as Todt had claimed.
That night, after heading over to the condo, Todt said he decided to take a small "siesta" in his car. Instead, he slept through until the morning.
That small detail is no doubt baffling to investigators, who might wonder why the father would decide to take such a late-night "nap" in his car.
The next morning, Todt said he awoke in a panic, realizing he had missed his early morning therapy session with his wife. When he arrived home, the 44-year-old claimed to have noticed a pie left out on the kitchen counter -- "which looked very good ... but smelled horrible."
"Turns out it was a Benadryl pudding pie," Todt wrote.
Todt claimed to have found his wife at the top of the stairs leading to the bedrooms, where she immediately confessed to killing their children.
Todt said he found the children dead in their beds, with no apparent signs of struggle. And in yet another peculiar move, he told his father that he wiped each of their faces clean with a washcloth and "worked to make them look more comfortable."
Never does he mention trying to revive them or check their pulse. He doesn't even rush to call 911 -- in fact, he later says he couldn't find the phones.
Moments later, Todt claimed that his wife asked him whether he was OK.
"No," he replied, "You murdered our children."
"I released their souls," she countered, before allegedly stabbing herself in the stomach and chugging a bottle of Benadryl.
All the while, Todt claimed she begged her husband not to save her but to instead let her die.
"I have to be with my babies," he said she told him.
Todt also stated that he performed CPR on his wife until it was physically impossible to continue.
Instead of calling authorities for help, Todt told his father that he gathered their bodies into one bedroom.
He wrapped them in blankets to keep them "comfortable" and "warm" and placed rosaries in their hands. (It's unclear when the family dog was killed or where it was found in the home.)
Then, Todt proceeded to live his life for the next several weeks, avoiding visits from authorities and calls from concerned family members. In his letter, he claimed that the days that followed were a hazy blur, in which he attempted suicide several times. However, none of the attempts were successful, which he called "yet another thing I sucked at."
The law finally caught up with him January 13, when federal officers came to arrest him on charges related to the insurance fraud scheme.
They were likely not expecting to be met with an intense odor wafting down from the upstairs bedrooms. It didn't take long for a search of the home to lead investigators to the bodies of Todt's family, who by then had been in the house for at least two weeks.
Todt was formally indicted in January, and since then, details from his past have painted a disturbing picture.
Todt was initially charged with four counts of second-degree murder, with the possibility of life in prison. But in February, each of those charges was upped to first-degree murder, and prosecutors are pushing for the death penalty if he is convicted. Additionally, Todt faces one charge of animal cruelty for killing the family dog.
Todt's family told the Hartford Courant that this isn't the first time a close family member has been connected to a murder charge.
In fact, Todt's father was convicted of an attempt to murder his mother in 1980. At the time, Todt was just 4 years old and is said to have witnessed the incident, which left a deep mark on him.
His sister, Chrissy Caplet, told the Courant that she now wonders whether it was this past trauma, coupled with the fact that federal agents were closing in on his fraud case, that drove him to commit such unspeakable acts.
"[Tony] being a 4-year-old and seeing his dad being taken away, I don't think he wanted the same childhood for his kids," Caplet said, referring to the prison time Todt knew he was facing. "It doesn't excuse it. It certainly doesn't excuse it."
"There's only so much trauma a young kid can take at that point," added Robert Todt, who maintains his innocence in the 1980 case but acknowledges his son witnessed someone else trying to kill his mother. He also admitted he was not at home on the night that it happened because he was having an affair.
"I offer you forgiveness for not being there to protect us that night, March 19, 1980," Todt told his father in the letter. "Although we were both not there [on] our respective nights in question, for different reasons, I cannot forgive myself if I don't first forgive you."
Todt remains in custody at Osceola County Jail.
In his letter, he insisted that he is "10000% INNOCENT of all these preposterous charges" and blamed the media for publishing inaccuracies about the case.
The 44-year-old was originally set to go on trial this summer, though it is unclear whether the current health crisis will effect a trial date.
