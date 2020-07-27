2-Year-Old Dead After Dad Allegedly 'Snapped' Over Potty Training Frustrations

Antonio Hicks Sr. of Houston, Texas, has been accused of fatally abusing his 2-year-old son. The 21-year-old father allegedly beat Antonio Hicks Jr. while the boy was potty training, and now he's facing serious charges related to the toddler's death.
Hicks brought his unresponsive son to Houston Healthcare Northwest's emergency room on Saturday.
Emergency room staff at Houston Healthcare Northwest saw that there were multiple injuries on Antonio Jr. -- both old and new, Click2Houston reported.
According to authorities, none of the injuries hospital staff saw were consistent with the dad's story.
The dad originally told Harris County Sheriff's Police that an unknown assailant attacked them Friday while walking to the store, the Houston Chronicle reported. He also claimed that Antonio Jr. recently fell and hit his head recently while riding a scooter.
But when police interviewed Hicks and Antonio Jr.'s mother, Ariauna Washington, the truth was revealed.
Together, the parents admitted that Hicks had struck the boy multiple times while the toddler was potty training.
Hicks told investigators that he "snapped" and punched his son in the chest after walking in on Antonio Jr. smearing feces on the bathroom floor. He told police that he believes he hit his son "too hard," according to the Houston Chronicle.
He had left his son alone in the bathroom for five minutes, and when he came back he was furious to see Antonio Jr. covered in feces. He also spanked his son.
Washington claimed she was in another room of their apartment when she heard Hicks yelling and what sounded like slaps.
In court records, the mom admitted that "then they turned into harder, more solid strikes." Washington said she checked on her son about 11 a.m. Saturday, but he was unresponsive.
She started to perform CPR on her son and asked Hicks to call 911 -- but he wouldn't. Instead, he walked his son to the hospital.
The boy died at the hospital that day.
Initially, Hicks was charged with bodily injury to a child and was being held in lieu of posting $250,000 bond. Those charges are expected to be upgraded as the case goes forward.
On Sunday night, friends and family gathered to commemorate the young boy's life.
Antonio Jr., also known as "Baby K" by friends and family, was remembered with lit candles, balloons, and decorations from his favorite show, Paw Patrol, ABC 13 reported.
His uncle, Kali Brown, also spoke out about the toddler's death and shared how much every child's life matters.
"We mattered to people when we were kids, so every kid should have at least a chance at life," he said.
