2-Year-Old Dead After Dad Allegedly 'Snapped' Over Potty Training Frustrations

But when police interviewed Hicks and Antonio Jr.'s mother, Ariauna Washington, the truth was revealed.

Together, the parents admitted that Hicks had struck the boy multiple times while the toddler was potty training.

Hicks told investigators that he "snapped" and punched his son in the chest after walking in on Antonio Jr. smearing feces on the bathroom floor. He told police that he believes he hit his son "too hard," according to the Houston Chronicle.

He had left his son alone in the bathroom for five minutes, and when he came back he was furious to see Antonio Jr. covered in feces. He also spanked his son.