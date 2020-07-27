Boss Tells Employee She Can't Use Her Heating Pad for Cramps at Work Because It's 'Unsanitary'

Rostislav_Sedlacek/iStock
Menstrual cramps are no joke. Many of us spend our lives trying to find the thing -- or combo of things -- that will give us some relief, whether that's a painkiller, an herbal supplement, or a heating pad. All of those items should be fine to use when you're at work. But that isn't a belief held by a man writing in the Am I the A--hole subreddit, who says he oversees a team of software developers. The original poster (OP) recently told his female employee that she couldn't use the communal microwave for her heating pad, given another coworker's concerns that it's unsanitary.
The OP shared that he oversees both Ann and Keith.
"Keith is on the spectrum and sometimes a bit particular," wrote the OP. "Yesterday, Keith complained to me that Ann is contaminating the office microwave with body fluids. Upon investigation it turns out that Ann is heating her heating pad in the microwave, which she then puts on her stomach and after it cools down, back in the microwave. And Keith frets about possible sweat getting on the pad and then into the microwave and on his food. I think the risk is there but [not] that high. But Keith is also a bit particular especially around food."
The OP talked to a woman in HR about the matter, who said he'd need to accommodate Keith "to make him feel comfortable and perform well."
"So I asked Ann not to use the microwave for her heating pad anymore," wrote the OP. "She told me she needs it for pain management, but she doesn't seem to be in pain. We are also living in a country with free health care and paid sick leave and stuff, so if she were, she could just get medical help without."
According to the OP, Ann asked him to document his decision and then she decided to take a sick day.
The OP labeled this "a pretty emotional reaction to a regular office rule."
He shared that his wife says he was a jerk for not hearing Ann out. "But she ignores that Keith couldn't eat at the office or feel comfortable there if I didn't enforce that rule, and I'd actively discriminate against him," wrote the OP.
Redditors called out the OP for his eyebrow-raisingly sexist move.
"YTA if only for the 'she doesn’t seem in pain' line," one commenter shared. "One, women routinely have their pain concerns dismissed, and two, if she wasn't in pain why would she be using a pain management device? I doubt she gets off on creating more stress for herself in the workplace. Your whole stance is incredibly sexist. Yes it's a tough situation, but you're essentially telling your employees one (male) employee's discomfort is more important than another (female) employee's actual physical pain."
Another wrote, "Everyone's needs are valid, and I think physical pain would trump emotional discomfort. Imagine if you got kicked in the nuts at various times throughout the day and were told you were being emotional and it wasn't that bad."
Plus, plenty of people thought it was bizarre to think that the heating pad would be unsanitary.
The OP followed up with a first edit to say he realized he was a jerk for initially dismissing Ann's pain.
"I talked with HR about it, they basically said that ESH [everyone sucks here]," he posted in the update. Ann for ignoring some house rules about the kitchen/food safety and possibly endangering immunocompromised folks, Keith for not being compromising and me for dismissing Ann. So we're all d---heads and HR can either get us all (well, at least me and Ann) in trouble or no one. Also, electric pad is fine, as long as she doesn't plug it into the wall but uses a powerbank."
As much as he wants to pass off partial blame on his coworkers, the consensus was that this supervisor could stand to step into the 21st century. As one Redditor put it, "[T]his is textbook dismissal of a woman's experiences."
