14 Family Members Diagnosed With COVID-19 After 'Small' Backyard BBQ of Just 6

Like so many close-knit families, the Greens and Cejas of Dallas, Texas, were having a hard time staying apart during the pandemic. Though they managed to remain socially distanced from one another for months, by June, they thought things were safe enough to have a small backyard barbecue together to celebrate the summer. Sadly, the small gathering would lead 14 family members to contract the virus -- and one died from the disease.
According to reports, the family decided to get together on June 13 for a small cookout.
The group wasn't large by any means, and included only six adults. But within hours, several of them began to feel ill, and within days, all of them tested positive for the virus.
Because many of them saw other family members before they began feeling symptoms, a handful of others wound up contracting the virus, too. In the end, 14 family members tested positive.
Tony Green, 43, is still struggling to cope with what's happened to his family.
Speaking with Fox 10 Dallas this week, Green admitted that he feels responsible for all of it. Not just because he was the one who threw the party, but also because he believes the virus may have started with him.
"Everyone has reassured me that it's not my fault, but it's my home," Green shared.
At the time, no one was feeling sick, which is why it felt safe for him and his partner to invite their parents over for dinner.
But the next morning, Green began feeling symptoms, and the day after that, his partner and his own parents were feeling ill, too. Soon after, Green was admitted to the ER where he tested positive for the virus, and spent the next three days recovering as it attacked his nervous system.
In the meantime, his in-laws had traveled to another town to be there for the birth of their first grandchild. But while there, the in-laws began to feel sick, too, and slowly but surely, other family members began to contract it.
Green said his father-in-law, Rafael Ceja, was eventually hospitalized with the virus and Rafael's 68-year-old mother, Maria, soon followed.
Sadly, Maria did not make it. After 11 days on a ventilator, she developed pneumonia and died from complications.
But her loss, as well as the ongoing battles of other family members, has hit Green hard.
"I feel like I'm the host," he told Fox 10. "And even though we don't know who had or what, it spread because I had this idea to get together. I'm having a difficult time with that."
There's also another reason the 43-year-old Texan is having a hard time dealing with all of this.
And that's because just over two months ago, Green was one of a growing number of Americans who firmly believe the pandemic is a hoax.
In a personal essay penned for the Dallas Voice, Green copped to ... well, a lot of things he now regrets:
"I admit I voted for Donald Trump in 2016. I admit traveling deep into the conspiracy trap over COVID-19. All the defiant behavior of Trump's more radical and rowdy cult followers, I participated in it. I was a hard-ass that stood up for my 'God-given rights.' In great haste, I began prognosticating the alphabet soup about this 'scamdemic.' I believed the virus to be a hoax. I believed the mainstream media and the Democrats were using it to create panic, crash the economy and destroy Trump's chances at re-election."
Now, he is filled with regret after seeing the toll the virus can take on not just one person, but also their entire family.
"You cannot imagine the guilt I feel, knowing that I hosted the gathering that led to so much suffering," Green wrote. "You cannot imagine my guilt at having been a denier, carelessly shuffling through this pandemic, making fun of those wearing masks and social distancing. You cannot imagine my guilt at knowing that my actions convinced both our families it was safe when it wasn't."
In sharing his story now, he hopes to convince others to open their eyes sooner than he did.
"For those who deny the virus exists or who downplay its severity, let me assure you: The coronavirus is very real and extremely contagious," he added. "Before you even know you have it, you've passed it along to your friends, family, coworkers and neighbors."
Sadly, the family's fight is still not over.
Looking back, Green says he wishes he'd worn a mask -- or better yet, simply stayed away from family, even if it was hard.
"We are all at the precipice of a common heartache," Green went on. "The next time you're put out because your favorite spots are closed or because they won't let you enter without wearing a mask, and you decide to defy them rather than comply because you're defending your rights and freedoms from being trampled, just remember: Your family and friends may be next."
