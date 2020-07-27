14 Family Members Diagnosed With COVID-19 After 'Small' Backyard BBQ of Just 6

According to reports, the family decided to get together on June 13 for a small cookout.

The group wasn't large by any means, and included only six adults. But within hours, several of them began to feel ill, and within days, all of them tested positive for the virus.

Because many of them saw other family members before they began feeling symptoms, a handful of others wound up contracting the virus, too. In the end, 14 family members tested positive.