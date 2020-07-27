Mom Found in Submerged Car With Her 10-Month-Old Twin Boys

"The Lord only loan my daughter ShaQuia Philpot to me for 25 years my twins grandson Cassius and Caysen William for 10 months," Myrtis Wright Bennett wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

"Lord, I didn't know that you was going to call them home July 24, 2020," she continued. "Rest In Heaven....We all loved y'all but God loves y'all more. This is so hard to believe. But I know we can't question God."