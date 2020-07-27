Mom Found in Submerged Car With Her 10-Month-Old Twin Boys

Monique Williams WRDW/Facebook
Police in Augusta, Georgia, managed to pull a submerged car out of a pond before making a heartbreaking discovery. Inside were the bodies of 25-year-old Shaquia Philpot and her twin 10-month-old boys, Caysen and Cassius Williams.
A fisherman spotted the car Friday at Mayor's Pond.
The fisherman called police around 5 p.m., WRDW reported. The family lived in Hephzibah, which is about 10 miles away from where the mom's car ultimately ended up, according to the Daily Mail.
It's not clear how the mother and her children ended up in the pond.
At this point, officials haven't said if the car ended up in the water accidentally or intentionally. An incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, however, lists the case as a "murder-suicide," according WRDW.
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said the mom and her boys were declared dead at the scene.
All three bodies will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for autopsies, according to ABC News, but the case remains under investigation.
Philpot's mother has spoken out about the tragic incident.
"The Lord only loan my daughter ShaQuia Philpot to me for 25 years my twins grandson Cassius and Caysen William for 10 months," Myrtis Wright Bennett wrote on Facebook on Saturday.
"Lord, I didn't know that you was going to call them home July 24, 2020," she continued. "Rest In Heaven....We all loved y'all but God loves y'all more. This is so hard to believe. But I know we can't question God."
