Co-Sleeping Mom Allegedly Suffocates a Newborn To Death -- For the Second Time in 2 Years

Even without drugs or alcohol, co-sleeping is a dangerous practice that parents are warned to stay away from.

According to the Journal of American Academy of Pediatrics, co-sleeping "should be avoided at all times."

Particularly for "bed-sharing with a term normal-weight infant younger than four months and infants born preterm and/or with low birth weigh."

The practice puts infants at increased risk for sudden infant death syndrome, accidental suffocation, and accidental strangulation.

National Public Radio states that about 3,700 babies die each year from sleep-related causes. It also noted that in cases where the parent has been using drugs or alcohol, the situation can be even more dangerous because they are more likely to roll over the baby and kill it. Babies are 18 times more likely to die from SIDS sleeping next to a parent who's been drinking. There was similar risk for babies sleeping on sofas.

"These situations don't happen often, but when they do, they are often lethal," Peter Blair, medical statistician at the University of Bristol who has studied SIDS epidemiology for 25 years, told the new outlet. "There have been many studies showing this."

The Children's Hospital Los Angeles website states that parents should have their babies sleep near them but on their own separate surface "like a crib, bassinet or cradle to avoid safety risks, injury or even death."