After 14 Miscarriages, Mom Gets Pregnant With 'Miracle' Twins Following Birth of Baby Via Surrogate

Rosanna Davison has been blessed many times in her life, but now she has two times the reason to celebrate. The 35-year-old former Miss World who comes from Dublin, Ireland, recently announced on Instagram that she's pregnant with twins boys due nearly a year after welcoming a newborn daughter via surrogate. The pregnancy follows years of struggle trying to get pregnant, and now the mom is sharing her pregnancy "miracles."
Davison and husband Wesley Quirke announced that they were pregnant using a surrogate back in July of 2019.
At the time, Davison shared on Instagram that the decision to use a surrogate came after many years of trying.
"I would have loved to carry my own baby, but for reasons unknown (most likely embryo rejection due to an overactive immune system) [I couldn't] and although tests show excellent fertility, I've been unable to sustain any of my pregnancies, despite the best efforts of reproductive immunology experts and a lot of immune-suppressant medication, injections, intravenous infusions and surgery."
In total, Davison lost 14 pregnancies because of her fertility issues.
Surrogacy offered the parents the option to finally have biological children. Davison wrote that she was "incredibly grateful" to the team who helped her obtain "the greatest gift of all." She also took the opportunity to acknowledge how lucky she was and how hard she knows it is for other people struggling with fertility and to have a successful pregnancy.
"If you're going through this, I send you all of my love and support," she added.
In November, her daughter Sophia was born.
On November 21, Sophia was delivered weighing 6 lbs, 8 oz, Davison shared in a different Instagram post.
"She's absolutely perfect," the mom wrote. "We're completely overwhelmed with love and gratitude for our incredible gestational surrogate, who has given us the greatest gift of all and made our family dream a reality."
Then the mom had a second stroke of good luck.
The mom announced Wednesday that she was pregnant with a set of twins, who are are expected to arrive in November.
"I was told that I would probably never be able to carry my own baby due to a suspected immune system dysfunction, which numerous different medical treatments failed to rectify," she explained on social media. "So for this to just happen naturally, and to have twins too by complete chance, is an absolute dream come true for us."
Her doctors couldn't explain how it happened.
Davison figured it will remain "one of life's mysteries," but she did guess that maybe all of this time at home may have played a hand.
"[W]e found out I was pregnant after the first month of lockdown when I was far more physically relaxed than I've been in years and enjoying the slow pace of family life at home, despite the anxiety and sadness in the outside world," she continued. "So perhaps that time out from the stress of busy everyday life made all the difference."
Understandably, they were a bit shy to share their news.
But Davison and her husband are chalking up her pregnancy to another one of 2020's many "surprises."
And again, the grateful mother shared with her 211,000 followers that if they're feeling hopeless getting pregnant they shouldn't give up.
"Fertility miracles may take some time, but they really can happen in the most unexpected and magical ways," she continued. "As always, sending so much love to those of you still on your baby journey. Never give up hope."
