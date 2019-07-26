After 14 Miscarriages, Mom Gets Pregnant With 'Miracle' Twins Following Birth of Baby Via Surrogate

Rosanna Davison has been blessed many times in her life, but now she has two times the reason to celebrate. The 35-year-old former Miss World who comes from Dublin, Ireland, recently announced on Instagram that she's pregnant with twins boys due nearly a year after welcoming a newborn daughter via surrogate. The pregnancy follows years of struggle trying to get pregnant, and now the mom is sharing her pregnancy "miracles."

