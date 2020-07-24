Hot Hose Leaves Toddler 'Permanently Disfigured' & Mom Faces Charges

iStock
Police in Gainesville, Florida, have arrested 24-year-old Jessica Smith after she allegedly failed to get help for her toddler who was sprayed with dangerously hot water from a hose. Authorities said the scalding water caused untreated wounds that left permanent scars on the toddler's back and have since charged the mom.
The toddler's father, who is separated from Smith, alleges that this happened under her care.
The dad, who has not been named, spoke with WSB-TV and told the news station that Smith refused to allow him to see the child for the past two months. When she finally granted him permission, he saw scars covering the toddler's back.
The dad reported the scars to authorities.
Officials came and observed the toddler's injuries and called the child "permanently disfigured."
Smith, in turn, told the Department of Children and Families that it was a babysitter from Care.com who caused the scars.
She even went as far as to claim that the babysitter was arrested for causing the injuries and told them that the toddler was treated in a hospital for the burns. This was later proven to be incorrect.
The mom eventually admitted the toddler was sprayed by a hot hose.
According to CBS 4, she admitted that another child had left the hose out in the sun.
That story matches the scarring that was on the toddler's back, police said. The scarring starts at the lower part of the child's head, runs across both shoulders, and down the child's entire back.
Smith reportedly hid the incident because she was afraid of losing custody of her child.
That was also allegedly the reason why she didn't seek medical attention for the child's burns.
The mom has been charged with child neglect with great bodily harm. It's not clear if she had obtained a lawyer as of this reporting.
