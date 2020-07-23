Police Believe They Found Body of Missing Toddler With Special Needs After Parents Stopped Cooperating

According to another statement on the police department's Facebook page from that same day, the boy's parents were not being helpful either.

"Unfortunately, Thaddeus' parents stopped cooperating early on in the investigation," the statement read. "We believe their assistance in this case would be helpful. We are hopeful that they will resume cooperating with Madera Police Department detectives and help us to locate Thaddeus."

Family member Sunndeep Sran told ABC 30 on Wednesday that she'd come to help with the search for Thaddeus but was unsure why his parents weren't cooperating.

"They're private, I don't know why they're not speaking out," she explained. Sran also said she'd never met the 2-year-old and at the time she spoke with the news station had yet to speak with his parents.