Police Believe They Found Body of Missing Toddler With Special Needs After Parents Stopped Cooperating

Police in Madera, California, are saying they believe they've found the body of Thaddeus Sran almost a week after the 2-year-old went missing. Thaddeus is both nonverbal and needs a breathing tube, and police recently shared that Thaddeus' parents had stopped cooperating with their investigation, according to ABC 30.
Police first sent out an alert about Thaddeus' disappearance on July 15.
As they shared on the City of Madera Police Department's Facebook page, the boy went missing from his home "between the hours of 10 p.m. last night and 8:30 a.m. this morning."
People reported that his parents told police that's when they put him to bed. They claimed he was gone by the next morning.
Thaddeus had only recently learned to walk.
As the police statement on Facebook noted, "He needs special care and needs to be reunited with his family as soon as possible."
Thaddeus was still missing on Tuesday.
According to another statement on the police department's Facebook page from that same day, the boy's parents were not being helpful either.
"Unfortunately, Thaddeus' parents stopped cooperating early on in the investigation," the statement read. "We believe their assistance in this case would be helpful. We are hopeful that they will resume cooperating with Madera Police Department detectives and help us to locate Thaddeus."
Family member Sunndeep Sran told ABC 30 on Wednesday that she'd come to help with the search for Thaddeus but was unsure why his parents weren't cooperating.
"They're private, I don't know why they're not speaking out," she explained. Sran also said she'd never met the 2-year-old and at the time she spoke with the news station had yet to speak with his parents.
On Thursday, police finally found the body of a toddler they believe to be Thaddeus.
Investigators said the remains appeared to be of a boy between 2 and 3 years old, ABC 30 reported.
The body was found by cadaver dogs in a rural area.
In a separate report from ABC 30, Madera Police Lt. Josiah Arnold told the news station that Thaddeus' parents had a daughter who died in Madera but wouldn't go into details of her case.
It's not clear if the boy's parents are suspects in the case.
As of this reporting, the couple have not been accused of anything or charged.
A lawyer for the parents released a statement July 24.
"In light in what had apparently become an accusatory nature of the interrogation of this couple, I advised them in no uncertain terms to cease speaking with law enforcement without the presence of their attorney," it read.
Police will live stream a press conference with updates on Thaddeus' case at 2 p.m. this afternoon, the department's Facebook page announced.
