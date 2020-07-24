Dad Flips After Mom Catches 6-Year-Old 'Touching Herself' & Tries To Punish Her for It

In his Reddit post, the dad shared that his wife had caught their daughter "with her hands down her pants" the night before.

To be fair, this would be awkward for any parent (or child). But his wife took the matter way more seriously than he's comfortable with.

"My wife is very religious and thinks that masturbation is a sin," he explained. "She scolded our daughter and asked me what a good punishment would be for her."

But the dad didn't exactly agree with that response.

"I told her that she shouldn't be punished and needs to go and apologize to her for scolding her," he shared.