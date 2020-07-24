Dad Flips After Mom Catches 6-Year-Old 'Touching Herself' & Tries To Punish Her for It

iStock
Teaching kids to love their bodies and be comfortable with their sexuality is undeniably important for their budding self-esteem. That said, it doesn't always come easy for some parents. According to one dad on Reddit, he and his wife have been at odds ever since the mom walked in on their 6-year-old daughter masturbating -- and their disagreement over how to deal with the situation has made things pretty tense (to say the least).
In his Reddit post, the dad shared that his wife had caught their daughter "with her hands down her pants" the night before.
To be fair, this would be awkward for any parent (or child). But his wife took the matter way more seriously than he's comfortable with.
"My wife is very religious and thinks that masturbation is a sin," he explained. "She scolded our daughter and asked me what a good punishment would be for her."
But the dad didn't exactly agree with that response.
"I told her that she shouldn't be punished and needs to go and apologize to her for scolding her," he shared.
This didn't exactly go over well with his wife -- who appears to have hit the roof.
"This started an argument between us where she accused me of allowing sinful behavior and said that our daughter needs to be spanked," he went on.
(Yikes.)
"I took my daughter with me to stay at my brother's house because I don't want my wife to punish her for something completely natural," the father continued.
But if he thought this little tiff might blow over by the morning, he was sorely mistaken.
His wife proceeded to "text-bomb" his phone throughout the night and even said she was having second thoughts about their marriage.
To add to his confusion, the dad says the couple never spoke about this kind of thing whenever that talked about how they'd raise their daughter, so the whole incident has left him pretty blindsided.
According to most people on Reddit, they'd be pretty shocked by it too.
A lot of people felt that the wife's reaction was way overblown.
"First, what kind of sinner is she for thinking a 6-year-old knows what masturbation is?" one person asked, before calling the wife "crazy."
"Where in the Bible does it say masturbation is a sin?" another person wrote. "Your wife is not only objectively wrong to think masturbation is a sin according to Christian beliefs, but she'd only harm your daughter by fostering unhealthy associations and shame around sex and masturbation."
"How is a child exploring their body 'a sin,' but hitting your own child is just A-okay parenting in her eyes?" another person asked.
Others noted that kids commonly touch their privates at an early age -- this is nothing new.
"I have 4 kids and they touch their privates when they are young," one parent shared. "Some do it more than others and you have to see they are just curious. This is nothing sexual or can comprehend that is it. I am Catholic and even though the Church might have some strict beliefs, I know it is not a sin."
Some people admitted that they were shamed for this as kids too, and it scarred them for life.
"I did this when I was your daughter's age and my mother absolutely humiliated (as in telling me she was going to call all my relatives and make me tell them what I'd been doing, among other things) me for it," one person said. "I was furious when I read that MOST children touch themselves and it's completely natural after all the times she made me feel so dirty. It's barely sexual, as I just knew that one spot felt good."
"You're a good dad for understanding this is natural," the person reminded the father. "Please stand up for her. Mother doesn't always know best."
Above all, people urged the poster not to let his wife shame their daughter into thinking that something natural is "bad" or shameful.
Instead, they offered him advice for being supportive, yet succinct, in how he reacts to this in the future.
"I just wish [the response] would've been as simple as 'What you're doing is natural. It's not something to be ashamed of, but please make sure you do that privately. Do you have any questions about it all? You can always come to me about anything,'" one person wrote.
To that, and the dozens of other comments that poured in, the father seemed to be appreciative. He also appeared to be thinking seriously about divorce -- in fact, he even replied to one comment by saying he hoped to get full custody.
Gulp.
Although no updates have been posted, it sure does sound like these two are on two different pages of the parenting playbook, which may make marriage a tough road ahead. Here's hoping his daughter is too young to remember getting shamed by her mom over this and instead remembers her dad's loving support.
