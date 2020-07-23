Boys Just 11 & 14 Lose Both Parents to COVID-19 & Didn't Get To Say Goodbye To Either

Fourteen-year-old Isaiah Garcia told ABC13 that burying his mother earlier this month was one of the most painful experiences of his life.

At the time, he had no idea that he'd have to go through it all over again when his father also succumbed to the virus. His funeral is scheduled for Wedensday.

The thing that is most painful for Garcia is not getting to have the closure he needed.

"I didn't get to say goodbye to my mom or my dad now, and that's what hurt me the most right now," the teen told ABC13.

