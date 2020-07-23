Boys Just 11 & 14 Lose Both Parents to COVID-19 & Didn't Get To Say Goodbye To Either

To date, the coronavirus has claimed more than 659,700 lives globally, and more than 151,400 lives in the US. As a result, families across the world have been devastated by the sudden loss of loved ones and what that may mean for their future. For two young brothers in Houston, Texas, their grief is especially painful. They didn't just lose one of their parents to COVID-19; they lost both of them. And it all happened within two short weeks.
-
Fourteen-year-old Isaiah Garcia told ABC13 that burying his mother earlier this month was one of the most painful experiences of his life.
-
His mother, Naomi Esquivel, was hospitalized for just one day when she died from the virus on July 2.
In addition to Isaiah, the 39-year-old mother left behind an 11-year-old son, Nathan, and her husband of 24 years, Carlos Garcia, 44.
Fewer than two weeks later, while he too was recovering from the virus, Carlos was admitted to the hospital for kidney failure. Though he was under constant care, Carlos died suddenly, just like Naomi, on July 17. Nurses found him unresponsive in his hospital bed, where according to his family, he died of oxygen deprivation.
"He had just spoken to his son at 11 o'clock," Jacob Mendoza, the boys' uncle, told ABC13. "They pronounced him dead at 12:24."
-
-
The loss of their father was more than just shocking for the boys -- it was earth shattering.
Suddenly, in the span of two weeks, they'd been virtually orphaned.
Luckily, though, the brothers have since landed in the comforting arms of close family. Both boys will be raised by Mendoza, who has four other children.
"I love them with all my heart and I know this is what their parents would've wanted was for me take them in," he shared.
-
Though heartbroken, the boys are grateful for their family's love at a time when they need it more than anything.
"At least since he [my father] passed, we get to be with our family," Isaiah said. "We don't have to go to an orphanage or anything. I'd rather be here than anywhere else right now."
Relatives are rallying around the boys and have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover unexpected funeral costs as well as some future expenses for the boys. It has far exceeded its goal.
Still, although family members are doing their best to remain strong, they are left haunted by the memory of what Naomi and Carlos had to endure.
-
-
Like thousands of COVID-19 victims worldwide, both of the parents were left to die alone.
"Dying now is more tragic than it was before because you die alone," said Naomi's mother, Rita Marquez-Mendoza. "You die alone without your family members."
It's yet another painful reality of the virus, which is sadly raging across many parts of the US. The inability to comfort loved ones after they are hospitalized, or sit vigil by their bedside while they die, can be traumatizing.
One 30-year-old man in Palestine found it so heartbreaking that he skirted the rules and literally scaled the walls of his mother's hospital for days, just so he could watch over her from her hospital window. Sadly, she died after several weeks of hospitalization.
-
In Texas, the COVID-19 surge has been troubling for well over a month.
To date, the Lone Star state has recorded more than 302,000 positive cases and more than 6,200 deaths due to the virus. The surge has left many hospital systems stretched thin, as intensive care unit beds reach capacity or head dangerously close to filling up, with experts criticizing Gov. Greg Abbott for reopening the state too soon and failing to mandate statewide mask laws.
In Houston, where the Garcias live, Mayor Sylvester Turner is pushing for a two-week shutdown of the city in hopes of curbing COVID-19 cases. However, whether that will come to pass remains to be seen.
Share this Story