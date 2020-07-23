Boy Presumed Dead Warned Mom Before Visit With Father: 'My Dad is Going to Kill Me'

Nakota's mother, Hayley Kelly, was upset when her son made the concerning remark on July 14.

The Indianapolis Star reported that Nakota asked his mother if he had visitation that upcoming weekend with his dad.

"Oh, I'm dead. Don't expect me to come home," he told her after finding out that he did.

When she asked what her son meant, he told her "My dad is going to kill me" because he hung up on Dibiah in a recent phone call.