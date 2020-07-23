Boy Presumed Dead Warned Mom Before Visit With Father: 'My Dad is Going to Kill Me'

Nakota Kelly of Wabash, Indiana, allegedly died by the hands of his father last week. Anthony Dibiah, 37, of Indianapolis was charged Tuesday in connection to his son's death, but authorities are saying the 10-year-old might have predicted his own fate. Nakota allegedly told his mother before going to his house for visitation that he was afraid that Dibiah would kill him.
Nakota's mother, Hayley Kelly, was upset when her son made the concerning remark on July 14.
The Indianapolis Star reported that Nakota asked his mother if he had visitation that upcoming weekend with his dad.
"Oh, I'm dead. Don't expect me to come home," he told her after finding out that he did.
When she asked what her son meant, he told her "My dad is going to kill me" because he hung up on Dibiah in a recent phone call.
Five days later, Kelly received an upsetting text from Nakota's father.
"Sometimes I hear voices. My son is in Heaven," he wrote to her.
She contacted an agency that works with the Department of Child Protective Services.
Kelly wasn't the only person to hear from the dad, nor was she the first.
Police said they received a call from someone who claimed that Dibiah told them he killed Nakota on Saturday. Police conducted a welfare check that same day.
RTV6 reported that police could hear someone inside Dibiah's home when they knocked on the door, but they had no reason to force entry so they left. The dad's car was in the parking lot during their visit.
Police made a second welfare check at 11:43 a.m. Sunday after they received another call that Dibiah had killed his son, and again there was no answer. This time Dibiah's car was nowhere to be found, but because they'd received two calls alleging he killed Nakota, police determined they had "exigent circumstances" to enter the apartment.
Neither Nakota nor his father was inside when police went into the home, but they did find some concerning things.
Police discovered "blood spatter, blood smears and brain matter" in the bathroom, People reported. There was also a small amount of blood at the apartment's entrance.
Police used this evidence to deduce that Nakota is no longer alive, according to RTV6.
One of the people who reported Dibiah to police later told them that the dad had asked to borrow a suitcase before admitting to suffocating Nakota with a bag until he stopped breathing. Dibiah then allegedly told the anonymous caller that he took his son to the bathroom to "make sure he was dead" before dumping his body.
Dibiah was crying during at least one of the phone calls he made.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol finally found Dibiah about 4 p.m. Sunday driving away from Indiana.
He refused to give them a statement but was arrested and charged with murder. Police have yet to retrieve Nakota's remains.
Unfortunately, this wasn't the first time that Dibiah did something that raised an alarm.
Kelly had made several complaints to the Indiana Department of Child Services and the courts about Dibiah's treatment of their son, the Indianapolis Star stated.
Debbie and Phil Bogue, who had acted as Kelly's foster parents, also spoke with the newspaper. They considered Nakota their grandson and confirmed that there was an active case involving him.
The Bogues claimed that Dibiah wouldn't properly feed his son, ignored him during visits, and even worse things that they refused to discuss.
"The court system always just didn't have enough information," Phil Bogue explained. "There's not enough. We have to drop the case."
The Indiana Department of Child Services released a statement following the boy's presumed death."The hardest thing the Indiana Department of Child Services is called to do in its service to Hoosier families is investigate the death of a child," the statement read. "We grieve the loss of every child and will work with our state and local partners, including the court and law enforcement, throughout the investigation regarding Nakota Kelly to ensure we are all doing our part to keep Indiana's children safe."
A GoFundMe page has been created to help raise money for Kelly and Nakota's funeral.
"His mother plead for help from the courts and CPS, but she had no choice," wrote the GoFundMe's creator, Ashley Lopez. "She had to send him to his father for his scheduled visitation. Nakota never made it back home.
"His father has been arrested for his murder, but hasn't disclosed where he took Nakota's body," she continued. "Nakota's mother needs our help to properly lay her son to rest once his body is recovered."
A candlelight vigil is planned for 8 p.m. Sunday at the Wabash County Courthouse. Donations also will be accepted there.
The Bogues still lament that they couldn't save Nakota.
"I just look at Nakota’s picture and see this big, trusting smile," Debbie Bogue told the Indianapolis Star. "And I just think of all the people that have let him down."
"The system failed Nakota. That's the bottom line," Phil said. "The system failed Nakota and it cost him his life."
