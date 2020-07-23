Man Arrested After Allegedly Kneeling on a Toddler's Neck in Disturbing Social Media Photo

A man from Clark County, Ohio, is in custody after he allegedly posted a photo of himself kneeling on the neck of a 2-year-old child on social media. Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff's Office arrested 20-year-old Isaiah Jackson after the disturbing photo being passed around online was brought to its attention.
-
Police launched their investigation on July 21, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
WHIO reports that the suspect, identified as Jackson, appears to be kneeling on the back of a crying child's neck as a second individual pins the little one's hands back. The image was reportedly uploaded to social media with the caption "Blm now" and has since gone viral.
-
After seeing the image, investigators were able to contact the child's mother.
Clark County Sheriff's Office Lt. Kristopher Shultz said in a press statement that the mom "was unaware of the photo having been taken, or its contents, until she had been informed by other parties."
They transported the child to a nearby hospital, but he was found to have no injuries, according to deputies.
-
-
Jackson was then booked in the Clark County Jail on Wednesday.
According to WHIOTV, he remains in jail on a probation violation and new charges are still pending as the case has been presented to the prosecutor's office. Although details of specific charges have not been released yet, Shultz said in a media release that the prosecutor's office will "provide a determination on the scope and breadth of the felony charges."
-
Prior to Jackson's arrest, Maj. Chris Clark spoke about the upsetting photo.
The distressing image appears to show Jackson putting the child in a similar position to that which allegedly resulted in George Floyd's death during his arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.
"We are looking into this case, however it is still an active investigation. At this point we are actively looking into it and we are VERY early on into this investigation," he said in an emailed statement to the outlet.
Share this Story