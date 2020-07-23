Mom of 3 Fatally Shot While All of Her Kids Were Home & Police Are Still Looking for Killer

National Gun Violence Memorial
A young mother from Lakeland, Florida, was shot and killed in her home Sunday night. Twenty-five-year-old Jeannairy “Jeannie” Dominguez was killed while all three of her children -- all younger than 8 -- were home. Police are trying to find the mom's killer.
Police say that the shots were fired around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities told WFLA that all three children were home when police arrived, and they were uninjured.
The news station reports there were 11 bullet holes in Dominguez's door.
Detective Robin Tillett of the Lakeland Police Department said authorities are still searching for a suspect.
"Not only for her family, but especially her children, we want to find the person responsible," Tillet explained to WFLA.
Dominguez's neighbors are trying to help with the investigation.
Ekho Powell, who lives in the same neighborhood as the mom, told the news station that "I feel very strongly about seeing that she gets justice."
She didn't know the mom personally, but feels for the family as members of their community.
"I feel like a sense of ownership that, 'OK, it shouldn't have happened here but since it happened here, I want to rally as a community,'" she explained.
Powell went around to neighbors looking for witnesses or surveillance video that she could give to police.
Powell was able to at least give police video of the gunshots in Dominguez's door to help with their investigation into the attack.
The police detective says they've "seen a lot of activity on social media" thus far.
"But we're asking people if you have any information, it doesn't matter how small the tip is, it doesn't matter how small the tip is, or what the information is, to call the detectives here at the Lakeland Police Department," Tillet continued.
Dominguez's younger sister has started a GoFundMe page to help pay funeral expenses.
Naralis Dominguez started the crowdfunding page and wrote that all of the proceeds will go toward the funeral and Dominguez's children.
"We all lost an amazing spirit in this world and are grieving a lost that is unbelievable," she wrote. "I ask that you all help donate to support my friend's children and family, no matter the amount. May God bless you all."
Anyone with information can contact Detective Tammy Hathcock at tammy.hathcock@lakelandgov.net.
