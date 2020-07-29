Black Mom Hangs Epic Sign To Call Out Neighbors She Says Have Been Terrorizing Her for Years

A nurse and Black mother from Valley Stream, New York, is receiving an outpouring of support after going public with the abuse and harassment she faced for years by her next-door neighbors. Jennifer McLeggan brought awareness to the years of mistreatment she alleges are racially motivated by putting a sign on her front door. On it, she wrote that she's been "living in fear for my life" because of her white neighbor's actions and shared how she's been terrorized for the last three years, according to PIX 11.
As the single mom explained in the note on her front door, her neighbor has been "racially harassing me since I purchased my home."
McLeggan said when she first moved into her property three years ago, it was not well maintained -- at the time she was pregnant with her daughter Immaculate and working full time, according to WLNY. But despite spending thousands of dollars to clean up the property, her neighbors have allegedly only escalated their efforts to intimate and harass her.
Those efforts included throwing feces on her yard and planting dead squirrels on her property.
“If I get a dead squirrel, that's a sign to me. It means you want me dead,” she told WLNY. "He has said he can get me erased. I've heard him say I don't know who he knows, I can get eliminated."
They've even "had their friends come spit on my property and have told me to go back to where I came from," her public letter added.
"A blow torch was taken to my home at 3 am," it continued.
They also told McLeggan that she "can be erased."
McLeggan said her neighbor's friends threatened to "get rid of me" and the security cameras she installed on her property.
"They walk around in the back with guns and it was recorded," she continued. They've even worn blackface.
The mom managed to get video of her neighbor allegedly throwing his feces onto her property and shared it on Twitter on July 11.
McLeggan tried to turn to the police for help but she says she was told "I need to be harmed for them to make an arrest."
According to ABC 7, police said McLeggan and her neighbor have both filed complaints about each other but they've seen no evidence of criminality.
"At this time, we do not have any evidence of any bias," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder told the news station. "But that does not mean that it is not there. We have more work to do."
Although McLeggan's neighborhood has gotten more diverse over the years, other neighbors of color said that neighbor has targeted them too.
But never to this extent.
"There's no arrest, no restraining order," McLeggan told the news station. "So they're kind of waiting for me to drop dead in here before they can help me."
The mom told WLNY that the letter was a "S.O.S. if you will. And I said, look, this is what's happening to me here. If I'm dead in here, there's a baby inside," she added.
"If I die in here, at least cops would see the sign," she told ABC 7.
McLeggan's note caught the attention of her neighbors, and awareness of her cause quickly started to spread online.
The movement to #StandWithJennifer has grown so large that on July 16, hundreds of people marched in support of McLeggan and her daughter.
"I had to be there yesterday to show support to #JenniferMcLeggan and let her know that we support her and will fight with her," one user wrote on Twitter.
Volunteers have even taken to sleeping outside of McLeggan's home in effort to protect her and her daughter throughout the night. And some have been dropping off supplies such as granola bars and are sharing her story to raise awareness.
"Day five in the books," Twitter user @349 wrote on July 17. "We had 10 cars out here tonight some brothers had lawn chairs, men slept on the concrete. Women held us down as well. Protect black women. Stand with Jennifer."
People can share her story to raise awareness by using the #StandWithJennifer tag on Instagram and Twitter.
But in the meantime, the mom should know that some people exist who have her back.
"When I pulled up to the rally outside @Immaculates Mom house the other day, I learned that she is 1000X stronger than I thought," one Twitter user shared. "Her story is proof that God hears our cries. You will never feel alone again Jennifer. In person or online, we got you and the baby."
