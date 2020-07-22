Neighbor’s Doorbell Camera Allegedly Catches Woman Sexually Abusing 2 Young Boys

-
Yakima police say the alleged crime was recorded by a doorbell camera in the apartment complex.
The camera, according to police, captured a 19-year-old woman allegedly performing oral sex acts on two young boys around 4:40 in the afternoon. The camera, which was placed on the outside of the resident's apartment door, pointed toward the breezeway, which is where the alleged abuse took place.
The two young boys were between 5 and 9 years old.
The identity of the 19-year-old woman was not initially released by authorities, but several news outlets are reporting Miah R. Lopez as the suspect who has been arrested. According to reports, she lives at the same apartment complex as the neighbor who turned in the footage.
Police said the woman was still on the scene when they arrived but she tried to run.
"The officer was able to catch up to the woman and pushed her, causing her to fall on to the ground," KOMO News reported. "She then resisted arrest by moving her arms around, according to police."
After officers caught up with the woman and she was taken into custody, she allegedly told the officers that this incident happened "just today" and was not an ongoing thing.
The woman is apparently not a stranger to the two boys.
The names of the boys who were allegedly assaulted have not been released because they are minors and victims of a crime, but police were able to find them. The authorities said the young woman was not a stranger to the boys, according to KIMA News, but their connection to each other was not released.
The suspect has been arrested.
The young woman was arrested and is behind bars at the Yakima County jail, facing two counts of first-degree rape of a child and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. It's not clear at this time when she's due to be in court.
If you need support, the National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-656-4673 or visit RAINN.org to chat online with a support specialist at any time.
