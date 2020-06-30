All Walmart & Sam's Club Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day, Avoiding Holiday Madness

Walmart's decision to keep its stores open during the holiday "in recent years faced criticism that they don't allow workers to spend the holiday with their families," according to Business Insider. The idea to close the stores this year, which the company hasn't done since the late 1980s, per Yahoo Finance, came from one of its store supervisors in Texas.

"We know holiday shopping will be different this year, and we will be managing sales events differently," said John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart US. "Kevin Carlyle is the people lead at Store #475 in Round Rock, Texas. He recently wrote us and suggested that we close for Thanksgiving during this unusual year so that our associates could spend the day with their families."