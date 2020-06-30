All Walmart & Sam's Club Stores Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day, Avoiding Holiday Madness

iStock
The worldwide health crisis has had an impact on all of society and seemingly every business. To help slow the curb and keep people safe, everyone needs to pivot or change plans in some way, and that's true even for retail giants like Walmart. As the numbers from a "summer spike" reaffirm the importance of social distancing, the company is already thinking ahead to fall and announced its decision to close all stores on this Thanksgiving Day. The closing ends a longstanding shopping tradition -- Black Friday sales.
On Tuesday, Walmart announced its decision to change up things this year.
One of America's largest retailers has shared its plans to keep all its nearly 5,000 US stores closed on Thanksgiving Day, which falls on November 26 this year. The closures will affect both Walmart and all 500 Sam's Club locations, a move away from its typical regular hours on the holiday and the company's super-popular Black Friday sales, which previously would kick off on the holiday.
Walmart has been criticized for its longstanding decision to stay open on the holiday.
Walmart's decision to keep its stores open during the holiday "in recent years faced criticism that they don't allow workers to spend the holiday with their families," according to Business Insider. The idea to close the stores this year, which the company hasn't done since the late 1980s, per Yahoo Finance, came from one of its store supervisors in Texas.
"We know holiday shopping will be different this year, and we will be managing sales events differently," said John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart US. "Kevin Carlyle is the people lead at Store #475 in Round Rock, Texas. He recently wrote us and suggested that we close for Thanksgiving during this unusual year so that our associates could spend the day with their families."
In place of having employees work the day, the company says it hopes to give thanks instead.
"We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones. We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts," Furner noted in a statement.
"Our associates have been working at an incredible pace, they’ve solved problems, and they've set an amazing example for others," he added. "To further appreciate their incredible work, we are pleased to share another special cash bonus this summer."
Walmart is giving bonuses to its full- and part-time employees.
Walmart announced that in place of having Thanksgiving be a working day, it's going to give thanks to their employees by providing another bonus of $150 to $300 per employee.
"This is the third special bonus Walmart has given to associates in 2020, totaling $1.1 billion in bonuses so far this year," the company noted in a statement. These bonuses are "in addition to the regular incentive it provides to frontline associates on a quarterly basis."
"Since the beginning of this pandemic, I've been so proud to see how our associates have pulled together to take care of each other and our members," Kathryn McLay, president and CEO of Sam's Club, said in a statement. "These are extraordinary times, and our associates have lifted each other up in extraordinary ways, and we are so grateful."
The bonuses will be paid out by August 20, according to Walmart.
Walmart says its associates employed with the company as of July 31 will receive the cash bonuses as a thank you for their hard work. Full-time workers, excusing those with salaried office positions, will receive $300 each. Part-time and temporary workers will receive $150, all of which total $428 million.
Walmart stores and Sam's Club locations will operate on regular hours November 25. There have been no details released on if the company plans to move its typical Black Friday sales to a different date.
