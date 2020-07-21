Mom Is Planning 2 Funerals After Losing Both of Her Kids to COVID-19 Just Days Apart

Ultimately, Mychaela succumbed to the virus on July 8, just 11 days after Byron did.

Both Byron and Mychaela reportedly had underlying health conditions, but the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that COVID-19 was the primary cause of their deaths, NBC News reported.



The loss has hit their mother unbelievably hard, as she says her children "are my heart and will always be my heart."

The grieving mom also shared how she's handling the mourning process. "I hold up pretty much well at the daytime, but at night, it really hits me," she told NBC South Florida. "I'm so used to them being in here."

She added that "Having to plan two funerals is really hard."



It's also taken a toll on the entire Hicks family.

In a joint CNN interview she did with Monete, the children's cousin, Darisha Scott, remembered Byron as "very funny, just the goofball of the family." Mychaela, meanwhile, was "the light of the family, her smile could light up a room," Scott recalled.

On a GoFundMe page created in their memory, Hicks wrote that Byron was the "big teddy bear" of the family -- a young man whose smile "could light up a room." Mychaela was described as a great listener who was always willing to give advice. To date, the page has raised more than $15,000 to put toward funeral costs, though more is still needed to meet Hicks' goal.