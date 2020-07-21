A 'Wall of Moms' Is Forming Nightly To Serve as a Human Shield for Peaceful Protesters

Protestors have been gathering in the city for more than 50 nights, ever since Floyd's death May 25 in Missouri while he was in police custody.

But as federal agents have moved in, things haven't exactly been peaceful. In fact, many say they've grown downright combative because of the agents' behavior.

Protestors say they've been tear gassed without cause, have been fired at with so-called "less lethals," and have been thrown to the ground by the officers.

Other negative reports have been made too, such as the accusation that agents beat the hand of a Navy veteran who asked them a question. (The alarming incident was captured on video which is widely circulating on Twitter.) And after news broke last week that federal agents dressed in camouflage and tactical gear were putting protestors in unmarked vans, fury over their presence only heightened.

The state attorney general is suing the federal agencies that sent the agents (including the US Marshals Service, the Department of Homeland Security, and others), and accusing them of "overstepping their powers and injuring peaceful protestors."

"It's simply like adding gasoline to a fire," Oregon Gov. Kate Brown told NPR of the call to bring in federal agents. "What's needed is de-escalation and dialogue. That's how we solve problems here in the state of Oregon."

