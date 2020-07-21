A 'Wall of Moms' Is Forming Nightly To Serve as a Human Shield for Peaceful Protesters

It's been nearly two months since George Floyd's death while in police custody sparked unprecedented outcry about police brutality, leading to thousands of protests nationwide. In recent weeks, tensions have escalated even more in areas such as Portland, Oregon, where federal agents have been deployed and are reportedly using violent tactics to keep protestors at bay. But over the weekend, something kind of incredible happened outside a federal courthouse in the city: A so-called "Wall of Moms" formed a human shield to protect protestors from the agents and to prevent further violence. And they didn't just do this once, either -- the next day, they came back and did it again.
They first showed up Saturday and were captured in countless images and videos that have been shared across social media.
In each one, a group of about 30 women can be seen wearing face masks, with arms linked as they stand in between the feds and the protestors.
In many cases, the mothers held signs that read things such as "I'm disappointed in you," signed simply, "Mom." They also loudly chanted slogans such as "Moms are here. Feds stay clear!" and "Leave our kids alone."
At other points, women were seen carefully placing sunflowers through the fence in front of the courthouse.
All told, they were there for several hours, and in that time they certainly left an impression.
"We are about protecting peaceful citizens' right to protest," Bev Barnum, a mother who organized the group, told BuzzFeed News. "We wanted to look like we were going to Target, like normal people."
And in the end, they certainly did.
According to BuzzFeed, Barnum is a 35-year-old mother of two as well as a content marketer.
But in the last few weeks, something inside her has stirred.
She was finally inspired to do something after reading about what's been unfolding on the streets of Portland. Specifically, she was unnerved by reports of federal agents who "kidnapped" protestors off the street by forcibly putting them in vans and driving away.
Barnum took to Facebook on Friday, created an event page, and began inviting local moms to join the cause.
"As most of you have read and seen on the news, protestors are being hurt [without cause]," Barnum wrote on the page. "And as of late, protestors are being stripped of their rights by being placed in unmarked cars by unidentifiable law enforcement."
She called on women to ban together and do what moms do best: protect.
"We moms are often underestimated," Barnum continued. "But we're stronger than we're given credit for. So what do you say, will you stand with me? Will you help me create a wall of moms?"
Federal agents were called by President Trump last week, in a move that's been met with much controversy.
Even local officials, who were not part of the decision to bring in federal reinforcements, have been lashing out at the president over the matter, calling it nothing more than a political move.
"As best as I can tell, this is an effort -- a last-gasp effort -- by a failed president with sagging polling data, who's trying to look strong for his base," Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler told NPR over the weekend. "He's actually using the federal police function in support of his candidacy."
Protestors have been gathering in the city for more than 50 nights, ever since Floyd's death May 25 in Missouri while he was in police custody.
But as federal agents have moved in, things haven't exactly been peaceful. In fact, many say they've grown downright combative because of the agents' behavior.
Protestors say they've been tear gassed without cause, have been fired at with so-called "less lethals," and have been thrown to the ground by the officers.
Other negative reports have been made too, such as the accusation that agents beat the hand of a Navy veteran who asked them a question. (The alarming incident was captured on video which is widely circulating on Twitter.) And after news broke last week that federal agents dressed in camouflage and tactical gear were putting protestors in unmarked vans, fury over their presence only heightened.
The state attorney general is suing the federal agencies that sent the agents (including the US Marshals Service, the Department of Homeland Security, and others), and accusing them of "overstepping their powers and injuring peaceful protestors."
"It's simply like adding gasoline to a fire," Oregon Gov. Kate Brown told NPR of the call to bring in federal agents. "What's needed is de-escalation and dialogue. That's how we solve problems here in the state of Oregon."
At least for the time being, the Wall of Moms is here to help with that.
They plan to return, night after night, to protect who they must. And their sudden notoriety is likely to boost their attendance.
Their tactics appear to be working. The agents have not used brute force on any of the women in the Wall of Moms, and Barnum thinks that's not by accident.
"We know from the timeline that they showed restraint," Barnum told BuzzFeed when describing the way the mothers were treated compared to the way they dispersed other peaceful protestors on previous nights.
"We could tell by their body language. There were two federal officers in front of us that seemed to say, 'We don't want to shoot y'all,'" Barnum added.
In the end, it's proven that moms really are more powerful than they look, and they have the ability to protect with that fierce mama bear strength that's truly unmatched.
Allison Hyder, an Oregon grandmother of five, sure knows what that's about.
She was one of the dozens of mothers who gathered to create the human chain over the weekend.
"I am the face of anarchy," Hyder told the New York Times. "The people of the US need to know that moms, grandmas and nurses are out here in the middle of the night demanding rights for everybody."
