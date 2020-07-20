Babysitter Charged With Murder of Missing 2-Year-Old Now Presumed Dead

Hill said that for the last week she never gave up hope that her son was still alive.

"I keep calling detectives to see if it's real and they telling me yeah, so, it's true," she said.

Her mother, the boy's grandmother, remembers her daughter's devastating phone call. "That was the worst day of my life, yesterday, when she called me, because she was like, 'Mom, he's dead,'" Kimberly Hill said. "I was like, 'What?'"

Anthony Voci, chief of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Homicide Unit, also spoke out about the case. "Virtually everything that [Parks] told us was refuted by the evidence that the FBI and the Philadelphia Police Department developed," he told Fox 29.

