Babysitter Charged With Murder of Missing 2-Year-Old Now Presumed Dead

Philadelphia Police Department
Twenty-four-year-old Tianna Parks of Philadelphia has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of 2-year-old King Hill. Parks was babysitting the boy when he went missing earlier this month, and on Monday, Philadelphia police confirmed that the missing boy is presumed to be dead.
-
King was last seen around July 4 or 5.
-
Parks told police that she gave the boy to Hill at the corner of 31 and Montgomery streets.
-
-
Hill said that for the last week she never gave up hope that her son was still alive.
"I keep calling detectives to see if it's real and they telling me yeah, so, it's true," she said.
Her mother, the boy's grandmother, remembers her daughter's devastating phone call. "That was the worst day of my life, yesterday, when she called me, because she was like, 'Mom, he's dead,'" Kimberly Hill said. "I was like, 'What?'"
Anthony Voci, chief of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Homicide Unit, also spoke out about the case. "Virtually everything that [Parks] told us was refuted by the evidence that the FBI and the Philadelphia Police Department developed," he told Fox 29.
-
Police say they found cellphone and video evidence that King is dead.
-
-
Parks was arrested Sunday.
She was taken in on "charges of murder, abuse of a corpse, child endangerment and related offenses," NBC 10 reported.
Investigators confirmed Monday that Parks has continued to present them with information about King that has been proven false by police and FBI agents.
It's not clear if Parks has obtained a lawyer. She is being held without bond.
Share this Story