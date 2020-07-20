Babysitter Charged With Murder of Missing 2-Year-Old Now Presumed Dead

Philadelphia Police Department
blogger
Genny Glassman
Trending

King Hill
Philadelphia Police Department

Twenty-four-year-old Tianna Parks of Philadelphia has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of 2-year-old King Hill. Parks was babysitting the boy when he went missing earlier this month, and on Monday, Philadelphia police confirmed that the missing boy is presumed to be dead.

  • King was last seen around July 4 or 5.

    King Hill
    Fox 29

    He wasn't reported missing until nearly 10 a.m. July 7, Fox 29 reported. His mother, Amber Hill, told police that King went to spend time with the father of her oldest daughter, Marvin Reese, which was normal for the family.

    However, the mom reportedly said Reese later asked if she had picked their son up from Parks' home. Hill told him she hadn't, but Parks told Reese that she did, according to police.

    • Advertisement

  • Parks told police that she gave the boy to Hill at the corner of 31 and Montgomery streets.

    Tianna Parks
    Fox 29

    Hill refuted that claim, however, and told police she hadn't seen Parks in "several weeks."

  • Hill said that for the last week she never gave up hope that her son was still alive.

    "I keep calling detectives to see if it's real and they telling me yeah, so, it's true," she said.

    Her mother, the boy's grandmother, remembers her daughter's devastating phone call. "That was the worst day of my life, yesterday, when she called me, because she was like, 'Mom, he's dead,'" Kimberly Hill said. "I was like, 'What?'"

    Anthony Voci, chief of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Homicide Unit, also spoke out about the case. "Virtually everything that [Parks] told us was refuted by the evidence that the FBI and the Philadelphia Police Department developed," he told Fox 29.

  • Police say they found cellphone and video evidence that King is dead.

    King Hill
    Fox 29

    They're still unclear on the time, location, and manner of how King died.

    "The death of King Hill is an unbearable tragedy that is compounded by Tiana Parks’ actions," District Attorney Larry Krasner noted in a statement Monday.

    "This precious baby's family and community deserve to know how he died. They deserve the opportunity to bury and mourn him with dignity. This child deserved so much better in life. My office will continue to work alongside the Philadelphia Police and FBI to seek justice for his death," Krasner added.

  • Parks was arrested Sunday.

    She was taken in on "charges of murder, abuse of a corpse, child endangerment and related offenses," NBC 10 reported. 

    Investigators confirmed Monday that Parks has continued to present them with information about King that has been proven false by police and FBI agents.

    It's not clear if Parks has obtained a lawyer. She is being held without bond.

crime
Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement