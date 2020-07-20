Man Is Charged With Murder While Wearing ‘World’s Bestest Dad’ Shirt After Baby He Shook Dies Years Later

Years after the death of his son, a New Hampshire father has now been charged with second-degree murder and is accused of shaking or inflicting force upon his son, which caused a fatal brain injury. Forty-four-year-old Brian MacDonald of Concord was first convicted on first-degree assault charges against his son, 34-day-old Cameron, back in 2006, but now the dad will face another set of charges in Cameron's death.
The assault happened on February 2, 2006.
The baby's mother, Katrina Hayford, left Cameron and another 1-year-old son in the care of their dad while she went to visit a friend, according to Manchester Ink Link. Ninety minutes later, the mom returned to find Cameron having breathing issues and bruises along his torso. He was rushed to Elliot Hospital and later transferred to Boston’s Children Hospital.
A physician told police that Cameron suffered from a life-threatening brain injury.
The doctor said the baby also had broken ribs, a liver laceration, and a possible spinal injury. He was also facing a hypoxic injury, or in other words, a lack of oxygen to the brain.
At the time, McDonald told police that he was "angry and frustrated" and took it out on his son.
He claimed he dropped his son by mistake and that Cameron landed on his shoulder and head.
Police later said that McDonald bent over and roughly grabbed the infant around the ribs with both hands and shook him twice. The baby's head flopped around as he shook him, and MacDonald later confessed that it looked like the newborn was dead.
Cameron died from the severe brain injury nearly four years later on Jan. 8, 2010
Before Cameron's death, MacDonald was arrested, found guilty, and sentenced to a prison term of 15 to 40 years, the Associated Press reported. MacDonald, who was out on parole, was arrested again on Wednesday. This time, he faced one count of reckless second-degree murder for causing the baby's death “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life."
The arrest comes after years of exhaustive review of Cameron's medical records. In the fall, state medical examiners finally declared that the boy's death was a homicide and that he died as a result of injuries suffered in 2006 from the physical assault.
Notably, MacDonald was wearing a "World's Most Bestest Dad" T-shirt on the day his recent mugshot was taken.
A statement from the Manchester New Hampshire Police Department's Facebook page indicated that MacDonald was meant to be arraigned Thursday. It's not clear if he has obtained a lawyer.
No plea or bail was expected at the circuit court hearing because none can be set on a felony charge in that court, according to Manchester Ink Link, but a probable cause hearing is scheduled for July 28. MacDonald will be held without bail until a hearing is set at superior court.
