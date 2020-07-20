85 Infants Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 in 1 Texas County as Experts Beg Parents To Listen

iStock
We're five months into the coronavirus pandemic, and based on the current numbers, it doesn't look like the US will be out of the woods any time soon. Now that more data has been collected, doctors and scientists have been able to spot developing trends -- and for one Texas county, it's revealed a pretty disturbing pattern emerging. According to numerous reports, 85 babies younger than 1 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Neuces County, Texas. Health experts are sharing the news far and wide this week, to once again remind the public that no one is immune to the deadly virus -- not even babies.
News of the positive test cases spread throughout social media over the weekend.
It came after Annette Rodriguez, director of public health for Corpus Christi Nueces County, shared the alarming results during a press conference Friday.
"We currently have 85 babies under the age of one year in Nueces County that have all tested positive for COVID-19," Rodriguez said at the time. "These babies have not even had their first birthday yet. Please help us stop the spread of this disease."
A county judge clarified the news on Saturday, however, stating that 85 cases have been reported since March.
"For context, the spokesperson was using that statistic to illustrate that no one is naturally immune to this virus," noted Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales. "However, without this context, stating this number during our press conference led many to believe that we had a sudden surge in infants under the age of one testing positive. We have NOT had a sudden surge of 85 infants testing positive."
It's an important distinction to make, especially because Texas has quickly emerged as one of the new "hot spot" states in the US.
In the last five to six weeks, COVID-19 rates within the Lone Star State have shot up dramatically, soaring to more than 338,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,000 deaths. On Friday, the state reported its most devastating day yet, with 14,916 new cases and 174 deaths.
The surge has also put a strain on hospital systems throughout Texas. According to NBC DFW, hospitalizations jumped to 10,632 on Friday, and another report by the Texas Tribune found that Texas hospitals are running out of beds, ventilators, drugs, and even available staff. Meanwhile, morgues in many hard-hit areas are reaching capacity, leading many hospitals to request refrigerated trucks to store bodies in until they can be moved.
Nueces County, home to such towns as Corpus Christi, has certainly been a part of this recent surge.
According to Peter Zanoni, Corpus Christi's city manager, the county has "the fastest growth in new cases on the seven-day average than any other metropolitan county in the state."
"You can see the trend line is relatively flat until July, and this is where we have had that huge spike in cases, and this is why it's turned into a major problem for Nueces County," he told CNN.
So far, the county has seen 82 deaths as a result of the virus.
Canale added that Neuces County has been particularly "aggressive" on testing family members of COVID-19 patients.
This might be what has led to higher test numbers among babies, as children are less even likely to be tested for the virus if they are not showing symptoms.
To date, one child younger than 1 has died. The baby had been rushed to the hospital for unrelated symptoms and ultimately tested positive for COVID-19, though the infant later died at home. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the exact cause of death, Canale shared.
Despite the uptick in cases, Texas officials had been planning to reopen schools in August on schedule.
But last week, after much public outcry, education officials "relaxed" the plan slightly, to allow schools to delay reopening in-person classes for up to four weeks into the school year. However, there remains much debate on whether the state will still pull funding if any districts go beyond the four-week deadline, as was previously reported.
In the meantime, teachers throughout the state remain worried.
"Teachers at this point we're ready to put our collective foot down and we're not going to be bullied into going back into an unsafe situation," Traci Dunlap, an Austin ISD kindergarten teacher, told the Texas Tribune earlier this month. "Unfortunately, I have a lot of colleagues around the state that are talking about resigning, retiring, retiring early, leaving the teaching profession."
At the start of the pandemic, babies and children were thought to be immune to the virus.
Studies have, in fact, proven that they are more than half as likely to contract COVID-19.
But as more time has passed, experts believe there may be more to the story. For one thing, emerging data has increasingly added weight to the theory that children may be "silent spreaders" of the coronavirus. A large study in South Korea found that older children spread the coronavirus just as much as adults -- a finding that certainly makes school reopenings seem even more daunting.
"I fear that there has been this sense that kids just won't get infected or don't get infected in the same way as adults and that, therefore, they're almost like a bubbled population," Michael Osterholm, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Minnesota, told the New York Times. "There will be transmission. What we have to do is accept that now and include that in our plans."
