Chris Watts Took Jayme Closs' Kidnapper Under His Wing & Now They're 'Prison Buddies'

It's all detailed in 'The Perfect Father: The True Story of Chris Watts, His All-American Family, and a Shocking Murder.'

The true crime book, which was written by author John Glatt and is set to publish July 21, is already gaining a lot of interest for its juicy details.

Glatt wrote that Patterson was placed in a cell next to Watts when he was booked at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wisconsin, back in December 2018, according to the Daily Mail. Remarkably, Watts would even step in to calm Patterson whenever fellow inmates would yell obscenities at them.

"When they'd go out for rec, other prisoners would start yelling at them and Patterson would start yelling things back," Watts' mother Cindy told Glatt in an interview for the book. "Christopher told him, ''Don't do that. Just calm down.'"