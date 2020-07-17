Boy Mom Shares What Happened After 5-Year-Old Loses Toy Up His 'Butt Pocket'

Noticing that something wasn't quite right with him, she asked him what was wrong.

In a pained whisper he said, "My marble ... "

Not knowing what that meant, McKillop told her friend she had to go and slammed down the phone. Then she asked her son once more: "What's wrong?"

"Mom, I've lost my marble," he told her.

"Well, where's the last place you had it?" she asked.

The thing is, McKillop was definitely NOT expecting the reply she received ...