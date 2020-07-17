Boy Mom Shares What Happened After 5-Year-Old Loses Toy Up His 'Butt Pocket'

TikTok is a pretty weird place, packed with bizarre videos, teen pranks, and (of course) epic choreographed dances. But it's also filled with some strange-but-true stories that will leave you howling -- like one hilarious tale recently shared by Aussie mom Brittany McKillop. Although it was originally posted back in May, it's lighting up TikTok this week for the unexpected way it sums up life as a Boy Mom.
-
"This is a true story, so get prepared -- it's a wild ride," McKillop warns at the beginning of the clip.
(And trust me, she is not exaggerating.)
It all happened one day last year, when the mom was on the phone with her friend. Her then-5-year-old came walking into the room "looking real worried and walking real funny."
-
Noticing that something wasn't quite right with him, she asked him what was wrong.
In a pained whisper he said, "My marble ... "
Not knowing what that meant, McKillop told her friend she had to go and slammed down the phone. Then she asked her son once more: "What's wrong?"
"Mom, I've lost my marble," he told her.
"Well, where's the last place you had it?" she asked.
The thing is, McKillop was definitely NOT expecting the reply she received ...
-
-
That's when he told her that the last place he'd put his marble was ... "up my bum."
That's right, folks: He'd shoved that marble right up his butt.
Why, you ask? Well, that's a very good question. (But more on that later.)
-
McKillop immediately raced to the bathroom and suited up for the task ahead of her.
We're talking plastic gloves, vaseline -- the works.
But alas, she could not find that marble.
-
-
Finally, she came to the realization that she was going to have to take him to the ER.
While sitting in the waiting room, McKillop asked her son point-blank, "Babe, why'd you put it up your bum?"
His response was the most adorably misguided thing ever.
"I wanted to keep it safe," he admitted.
"Uh ... it's not a pocket!" McKillop exclaimed.
(Aaaaand we're DYING.)
-
Once they were finally in an exam room, the boy bent down and began to remove his pants so doctors could get an X-ray ... and that's when it happened.
OUT popped the marble -- which shot onto the floor and bounced across the exam room.
YEP.
-
-
The good news is, the marble made its exit without doctors having to go rooting around for it.
But McKillop is still shocked by the whole ordeal to this day. And apparently, so is most of TikTok.
A lot of the responses that flooded her post came from fellow Boy Moms who could seriously relate. In fact, many started sharing some pretty wild stories of their own.
"Mummy of four boys here," wrote one woman. "My now almost 6-year-old loved hiding his toy cars or chocolate in the wrapper in his nappy under his nuts when he was 2."
"My 5-year-old wanted to come home from school so he stuck a stick up his nose," shared another. "Had to be operated on to get it out of his nose."
Wow.
-
Others just commiserated with how truly bizarre boys can be.
"Fellow boy mom here and honestly, they're so strange," one mom wrote.
But as it turns out, this may not be just a "boy thing" after all.
"I actually did this when I was about the same age," one woman shared. "I wanted to be a chicken apparently. I'm actually sending this to my parents."
